Katherine Legge replacement confirmed for Chicago NASCAR race

Katherine Legge has competed part-time for Jordan Anderson Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this season, in addition to running select Cup Series races for Live Fast Motorsports.

She suffered her fourth DNF in five Xfinity Series starts this year this past weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and she will not be back for this coming Saturday afternoon's Loop 110 at the Chicago Street Course.

Austin Green, who has competed part-time for the team since last year and recently finished in seventh place at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, is set to drive the No. 32 Chevrolet in this 50-lap race around the 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Chicago, Illinois.

Katherine Legge out for Chicago NASCAR race

Green, whose career-high finish is fourth at Sonoma Raceway last year, also drove for the team in last year's Chicago race and finished in 10th. All four of his career top 10 finishes have come in road or street course races, with the other being a seventh place effort at Circuit of the Americas last year.

Legge is set to make her next Xfinity Series start on Saturday, July 26 in the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Beyond that, she does not have any more Xfinity Series races on her schedule for the 2025 season.

She is, however, still scheduled to compete in this Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race in Chicago, provided she qualifies. She is set to make her third Cup Series appearance of the year behind the wheel of the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which she is also set to drive in the upcoming races at Sonoma, Watkins Glen International, and Richmond Raceway this summer.

