Kaulig Racing replacement confirmed for Bristol NASCAR playoff race

Saturday night's NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff opener at Bristol Motor Speedway is set to mark the sixth race since Kaulig Racing cut ties with Josh Williams, who had competed full-time for the team behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet since the start of the 2024 season.

And following Kaulig Racing's latest confirmation, the No. 11 car is set to be driven by the seventh different driver in the seven most recent races, dating back to Williams' final start with the team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in late July.

After the three Spire Motorsports Cup Series drivers – Carson Hocevar (Iowa Speedway), Michael McDowell (Watkins Glen International), and Justin Haley (Daytona International Speedway) – each took a turn behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet, Will Brown made his Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway.

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Truck Series driver Daniel Hemric took over at World Wide Technology Raceway this past weekend, marking his return to the team for which he competed full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2022 and 2023 and then in the Cup Series in 2024.

Kaulig Racing confirm seventh driver in seven races

This weekend, it's ARCA Menards Series points leader Brenden "Butterbean" Queen who is set to make his Xfinity Series debut for Matt Kaulig's team. The 27-year-old Chesapeake, Virginia native's NASCAR national series experience is currently limited to four Truck Series starts, all since May 2024. He leads ARCA with six wins through 16 races this year.

Kaulig Racing have not yet confirmed a driver for the No. 11 Chevrolet for any of the season's remaining six playoff races at Kansas Speedway, the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway, or Phoenix Raceway.

The team's full-time drivers are rookies Daniel Dye (No. 10 Chevrolet) and Christian Eckes (No. 16 Chevrolet). Neither one qualified for the playoffs.

