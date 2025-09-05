Kaulig Racing replacement confirmed for Gateway race

Kaulig Racing have had to piece together their driver lineup for the No. 11 Chevrolet since late July, after they cut ties with Josh Williams. Williams had driven the No. 11 car full-time since the start of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season but was dropped before the early August race at Iowa Speedway.

The team's first three replacement drivers were the three Spire Motorsports Cup Series drivers. Carson Hocevar filled in at Iowa Speedway, Michael McDowell filled in at Watkins Glen International, and Justin Haley filled in at Daytona International Speedway.

Hocevar finished in sixth, matching Williams' season-high finish from Charlotte Motor Speedway, while McDowell was wrecked out when contending for the road course win. Haley finished his start in 19th.

Then at Portland International Raceway, Supercars champion Will Brown made his Xfinity Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 11 Chevrolet, less than two months after running the Cup Series race for Kaulig Racing at the Chicago Street Course. He was knocked out of the Portland race with a suspension issue.

Kaulig Racing replacement confirmed for Gateway

In this Saturday night's regular season finale at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Kaulig Racing are set to turn to a driver who, like Haley, used to compete full-time for them in both the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series.

Daniel Hemric, who drove full-time for the team in the Xfinity Series in 2022 and 2023 and then in the Cup Series in 2024, is set to make his first start of the 2025 Xfinity Series season at Gateway.

Hemric currently competes full-time for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the Truck Series and qualified for the playoffs with his March win at Martinsville Speedway.

No drivers have been confirmed for the No. 11 car for any of the seven playoff races, and it's worth noting that the full-time Cup drivers are not eligible.

The CW Network is set to air live coverage of the Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog from World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, September 6. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action!