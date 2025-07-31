NASCAR loses another full-time driver, second time this month

For the second time in the month of July, NASCAR has lost a full-time Xfinity Series driver. Just weeks after Our Motorsports cut ties with the struggling Kris Wright before ultimately shutting down altogether following just one race with Kaz Grala as his replacement, Kaulig Racing have opted to move on from one of their three drivers.

Josh Williams, who has driven the No. 11 Chevrolet since the 2024 season, has been replaced ahead of this Saturday's race at Iowa Speedway.

Carson Hocevar, who competes full-time for Spire Motorsports in the Cup Series, is set to fill in for him this weekend, though no replacement has been confirmed for the season's final 11 races.

Josh Williams out at Kaulig Racing, effective immediately

Williams has struggled in relation to his teammates since arriving at Matt Kaulig's team last year in what was considered the best opportunity of his NASCAR career.

One year after the 31-year-old Port Charlotte, Florida native finished in 18th place in the point standings with four top 10 finishes while A.J. Allmendinger advanced to the Championship 4 and Shane van Gisbergen scored three wins, he finds himself in 19th in the standings, behind rookie teammates Christian Eckes and Daniel Dye with just two top 10 results to his name.

In his time at Kaulig Racing, he never managed to finish inside the top five in 54 starts. His future in the sport remains undetermined. Prior to his Kaulig Racing arrival, he competed primarily with DGM Racing at the Xfinity level.

During his time there, he was perhaps best known for being told to "park it", parking his car on the front straightaway at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2023, getting out, waving to the crowd, and returning to the pits, an action for which he was later suspended.

