Kyle Busch lands Hendrick deal just before the 2026 season begins

As expected, Kyle Busch is set to take full advantage of NASCAR's eased restrictions on full-time Cup Series drivers with at least three years of experience running in lower national divisions.

Spire Motorsports have confirmed Busch as the driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet for eight of 25 races on the 2026 Craftsman Truck Series schedule.

Busch, who competed in five races, the annual limit at the time, in back-to-back years for Spire Motorsports after selling his Kyle Busch Motorsports operation to Jeff Dickerson's team, is set to make his first start of the year in next Saturday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

He is also set to compete at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, April 10; Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 1; Dover Motor Speedway on Friday, May 15; Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 22; Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, May 29; North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, July 18; and Richmond Raceway on Friday, August 14.

Kyle Busch to be sponsored by Hendrick in 2026

Busch is set to compete with sponsorship from HendrickCars.com, a longtime Spire Motorsports partner. There has already been speculation about Busch potentially leaving Richard Childress Racing, where he has competed at the Cup level since 2023, to join Spire Motorsports for the 2027 Cup Series season and beyond.

With Alex Bowman's contract at Hendrick Motorsports due to expire at the end of the 2026 season, perhaps this will lead to additional speculation that Busch could be a candidate to return to his former team in 2027 as well.

As for what we actually do know at this point, let's get back to Spire Motorsports.

Their two full-time Truck Series entries are both set to be shared by multiple drivers throughout the year. Michael McDowell, who competes full-time for the team in the Cup Series, is set to drive the No. 7 Chevrolet in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway this Friday night. Connor Mosack is set to drive it in 12 races, leaving the seat without a driver for four.

The No. 77 Chevrolet is set to be driven by Carson Hocevar, who also competes full-time for the team in the Cup Series, in 13 races. Its drivers for the remaining 12 races remain TBD.

Hocevar is not bound by NASCAR's new restrictions, as he only has two years of Cup Series experience under his belt.

The 2026 Truck Series season is scheduled to begin this Friday, February 13 with the Fresh From Florida 250, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and catch all of the action!