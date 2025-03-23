Kyle Larson lands one more chance, despite Miami heartbreak

Though he is the betting favorite, there is no guarantee that Kyle Larson will win Sunday afternoon's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

But if he does win the 267-lap Straight Talk Wireless 400 around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval, his performance in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at the track will become a "what-if" of historic proportions.

Driving for Spire Motorsports, Larson overcame a spin in Friday night's Truck Series race to open up the weekend with a victory. He then had a 16-second lead on Saturday before a late caution led to a restart, and he ultimately lost the lead on that restart due to contact from behind and had to settle for fourth place.

The Xfinity Series race, in which he drove for Hendrick Motorsports, ruined any chance Larson had of becoming just the second driver to sweep a weekend tripleheader. It has only happened twice, and both times, it was Kyle Busch who pulled it off.

But the good news for Larson is the fact that Busch pulled it off at Bristol Motor Speedway both times (2010 and 2017).

Now Larson is set to have another crack at the historic feat at Bristol.

He is once again set to compete for Spire Motorsports in the Truck Series race at the four-turn, 0.533-mile (0.858-kilometer) high-banked Bristol, Tennesse oval on Friday, April 11, and he is again set to compete for Rick Hendrick's team in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, April 12.

The Cup Series race is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 13. Beyond this weekend, Larson does not have any more confirmed starts in the Truck Series or the Xfinity Series for this year.

Larson's only Truck Series start at the "Last Great Colosseum" came in the dirt race in 2021, and he was taken out in a wreck. His most recent Xfinity Series start at the track came in 2018, and he won.

In the Cup Series, Larson has been the driver to beat at Bristol as of late, winning in both 2021 and 2024. He hasn't finished outside of the top five on the concrete surface since 2019.