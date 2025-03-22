Top 5 drivers most likely to win the NASCAR Cup race at Homestead

After three years in a row hosting a round of 8 playoff race, Homestead-Miami Speedway, which used to be the annual site of the NASCAR Cup Series championship decider, is back on the 26-race regular season calendar for the first time since 2021.

Race number six of the 2025 season is the Straight Talk Wireless 400, and it is scheduled to take place this Sunday afternoon.

Who are the favorites to win this 267-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Homestead, Florida oval?

Here are the top five.

All odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports (+500)

Kyle Larson is pretty much the favorite everywhere the Cup Series visits, even if not necessarily a prohibitive one. He won at Homestead in 2022 and has led more laps there (626) than all other active drivers there. Perhaps nobody is better at hugging the wall than he is, and that is a strategy that is often used by the frontrunners at this particular track.

2. Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing (+650)

Another driver known for riding the high line at Homestead, Tyler Reddick is the reigning winner at the venue. He has had a relatively quiet start to the 2025 season, yet he still finds himself in a third place tie in the point standings.

3. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske (+700)

Ryan Blaney being listed third is a bit of a surprise, though he did come close to winning the race at Homestead last year. Still, he is winless in 10 starts there and has only two other top five finishes. He is looking to claw back some momentum after back-to-back DNFs at Phoenix Raceway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

4. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports (+850)

The last time Homestead hosted a regular season race, it was William Byron who took the checkered flag for his first career non-superspeedway win. Crew chief Rudy Fugle told everybody at the time that "You better get used to it, boys”, and now Byron is the points leader and the two-time reigning Daytona 500 winner. He has led laps in all five races this year.

5. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing (+1100)

Christopher Bell's hunt for four wins in a row never really got off the ground at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, given his post-qualifying penalty that sent him to the back of the grid and then his loose wheel during the race. But now he is set to run at a track where he won two years ago and owns the best average finish among active drivers (8.8). +1100 odds seem like a steal.

Full odds can be found here. Odds and availability are subject to change.

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 from Homestead-Miami Speedway starting at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 23. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss it!