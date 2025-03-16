For the first of two times this season, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval is scheduled to host a race in the round of 8 of the playoffs as well, so Sunday's 267-lap Pennzoil 400 is considered by many to be one of the most important events on the regular season calendar.

The fact that it's also the season's first "regular" race at an intermediate 1.5-mile oval makes it that much more compelling, especially with Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell riding the series' first three-race win streak since 2021 with victories at a superspeedway in Atlanta Motor Speedway, a road course in Circuit of the Americas, and a short/intermediate oval in Phoenix Raceway.

After Saturday's qualifying session, Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell is set to start Sunday's race from the pole position, and Team Penske's Joey Logano, who won at the track in October, is set to join him on the front row. McDowell's pole was the first in Spire Motorsports history.

NASCAR at Las Vegas: Pennzoil 400 stage 1 results

1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



8th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR at Las Vegas: Pennzoil 400 stage 2 results

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



8th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



10th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Las Vegas: Pennzoil 400 race results

1st - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

2nd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

3rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

6th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

12th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

13th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

14th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

16th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

20th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

21st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

22nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

25th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

26th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

28th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

29th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

30th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

32nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

33rd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

34th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

35th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Race number six on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Straight Talk Wireless 400, which is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from Homestead-Miami Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23.