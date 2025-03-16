For the first of two times this season, the NASCAR Cup Series is set to run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Las Vegas, Nevada oval is scheduled to host a race in the round of 8 of the playoffs as well, so Sunday's 267-lap Pennzoil 400 is considered by many to be one of the most important events on the regular season calendar.
The fact that it's also the season's first "regular" race at an intermediate 1.5-mile oval makes it that much more compelling, especially with Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell riding the series' first three-race win streak since 2021 with victories at a superspeedway in Atlanta Motor Speedway, a road course in Circuit of the Americas, and a short/intermediate oval in Phoenix Raceway.
After Saturday's qualifying session, Spire Motorsports' Michael McDowell is set to start Sunday's race from the pole position, and Team Penske's Joey Logano, who won at the track in October, is set to join him on the front row. McDowell's pole was the first in Spire Motorsports history.
Full qualifying results and a starting lineup can be found here.
NASCAR at Las Vegas: Pennzoil 400 stage 1 results
1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
8th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
9th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
NASCAR at Las Vegas: Pennzoil 400 stage 2 results
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
7th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR at Las Vegas: Pennzoil 400 race results
1st - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
2nd - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
3rd - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
4th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
6th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
12th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
14th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
16th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
20th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
21st - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
22nd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
23rd - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
25th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
26th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
27th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
28th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
29th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
30th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
31st - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
32nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
33rd - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
34th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
35th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
36th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
Race number six on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Straight Talk Wireless 400, which is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from Homestead-Miami Speedway beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 23. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss any of the action!