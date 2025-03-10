Fox made a big mistake before Christopher Bell's third straight win

NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying sessions are currently shown live on Amazon Prime Video, though because we are still in Fox's portion of the race broadcast schedule, Fox Sports is still producing each session.

The same commentary team is in the broadcast booth for practice, qualifying, and the race itself, with Mike Joy serving as the lead announcer and Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer serving as driver analysts.

After Saturday's qualifying session for Sunday afternoon's Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway, the Fox Sports broadcast team went through the lineup.

On the page featuring Rows 6 through 10, they were going through some "heavy hitters" who didn't have the best of single-lap qualifying runs around the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval and therefore had some ground to make up in Sunday's 312-lap race.

They circled Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson in 17th place on Row 9, Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch in 15th on Row 8, and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney in 12th on Row 6.

They did not circle Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell in 11th place on Row 6.

Bell entered Phoenix having won back-to-back races for the first time in his career. He won the season's second and third races at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas (COTA) after Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron won the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

So after being "snubbed" by Fox, all the driver of the No. 20 Toyota did was go out and win for the third week in a row, holding off teammate Denny Hamlin on the final lap to secure the victory.

Bell is the first driver to win three races in a row during the Next Gen era. It hadn't been done since 2021, when Larson won three straight races at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Nashville Superspeedway. He nearly made it four in a row at Pocono Raceway before a flat tire on the final lap sent him into the wall and handed the win to teammate Alex Bowman.

Ironically, Bell also became the first driver to win three of the season's first four races since Harvick himself did so in 2018 with wins at Atlanta, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Phoenix.

Perhaps it's best if Fox Sports considers Bell a "heavy hitter" from now on. After all, he was the betting favorite to win the Shriners Children's 500, even with his Row 6 starting spot.

Qualifying for this coming Sunday afternoon's Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled to take place this Saturday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. ET, with Amazon Prime Video again set to provide live coverage. The race itself is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16. Begin a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss it!