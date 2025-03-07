Top 5 drivers most likely to win the NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

Race number four of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is the Shriners Children's 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

With the four-turn, 1.022-mile (1.645-kilometer) Avondale, Arizona oval also set to host the Championship 4 for the sixth straight season this November, drivers and teams with championship aspirations will be looking to make the most of the upcoming race weekend.

Who are the favorites to get the job done in Sunday's 312-lap race? Here are the top five.

All odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing (+500)

The last time a driver won two of a season's first three races, he went on to win three of the first four, that being Kevin Harvick in 2018. Christopher Bell is well-positioned to do the same after winning at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Circuit of the Americas. He won at Phoenix last March as well.

2. Ryan Blaney, Team Penske (+550)

Ryan Blaney leads all active drivers with a 10.4 average finish at Phoenix, though he is ironically still seeking his first win there. He has finished in second place in four of the five most recent races at the track and hasn't finished lower than the top five in any of the seven most recent. He secured the 2023 championship there with a runner-up finish.

3. Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports (+850)

Kyle Larson seems to be a favorite regardless of the track, and though Phoenix Raceway isn't his best, he has won there before and will be looking for a bounce-back weekend after a rough race at Circuit of the Americas, and just a rough start to the season in general.

T-4. Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports (+1000)

Chase Elliott hasn't run particularly well at Phoenix Raceway in the Next Gen era, but with just one victory since the end of the 2022 season despite his incredible consistency, there is a sense that he is due for a win. He won the championship at the track with a victory in 2020.

T-4. William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports (+1000)

William Byron won at Phoenix two years ago and has always been a factor there in the Next Gen era. He has been at the front in all three races to start the 2025 season, and there is little reason to believe that trend will change this weekend.

Tune in to Fox Sports 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, March 9 for the live broadcast of the Shriners Children's 500 from Phoenix Raceway.