Kyle Larson's new deal leaves one Hendrick Motorsports seat open

There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contract that extends beyond the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, following Kyle Larson’s new deal that ties him to the No. 5 Chevrolet through the 2031 season.

Chase Elliott signed a five-year extension before the 2022 season began that ties him to the No. 9 Chevrolet through 2027, and after winning his second consecutive Daytona 500, William Byron signed a four-year extension in May 2025 to remain behind the wheel of the No. 24 Chevrolet.

Alex Bowman, however, is set to enter a contract year, having not re-upped with Rick Hendrick's team since before the 2023 season.

Alex Bowman still a pending free agent at Hendrick Motorsports

His contract to drive the No. 48 Chevrolet is due to expire at the end of the 2026 season, even with primary sponsor Ally Financial having already locked in through 2028.

The 2026 season is set to be a big season for Bowman, who has generally been considered the weakest of the Hendrick Motorsports quartet.

Even though it's been fairly clear that Bowman is the strongest "weak link" of any team in the Cup garage, the fact that he has won just one race since March 2022 – while his three teammates each won multiple races in 2025 alone – could lead to the organization at least considering their first driver change in six years, depending on how the season unfolds and whether or not aiming for an upgrade makes sense.

Hendrick Motorsports have not made a driver change since Jimmie Johnson retired from full-time competition after the 2020 season. Bowman moved from the No. 88 Chevrolet to Johnson's No. 48 Chevrolet, and Hendrick relinquished the No. 88 to bring back the No. 5 Chevrolet for Larson, who was technically Johnson's replacement.

Bowman began competing for the team in 2018, the same year as Byron. Elliott is currently their longest tenured driver, having competed full-time since 2016.

Elliott previously drove the No. 24 Chevrolet before a number swap after the 2017 season. When Kasey Kahne was replaced by Byron, Byron actually took the No. 24. Hendrick initially dropped the No. 5 and opted to use the No. 9 for Elliott starting in 2018, and the No. 5 remained shelved until Larson arrived three years later.

But the question everybody has now, as the start of the 2026 season nears, is this: who will be the driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in 2027?