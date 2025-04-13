Kyle Larson replacement confirmed for next race

After coming up short at Homestead-Miami Speedway due to a late caution in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, Kyle Larson entered Bristol Motor Speedway still seeking his first career national series weekend tripleheader sweep.

Unfortunately, his bid to pull off the sweep never really got off the ground, as he only managed a runner-up finish in Friday night's Truck Series race at the "Last Great Colosseum" after attempting to rally back from a pit road speeding penalty, though he did win Saturday's Xfinity Series race.

Both of Larson's Truck Series starts this season have come behind the wheel of the No. 07 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, and he does not have any more starts lined up for the rest of the season.

Sammy Smith to replace Kyle Larson at Rockingham

Set to take the reins of the No. 07 Silverado entry for this coming Friday evening's race at Rockingham Speedway (5:00 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1) is Sammy Smith, who competes full-time for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.

Smith has just five career Truck Series starts to his name, including four last year with Spire Motorsports. He recorded a top finish of fifth place at North Wilkesboro Speedway, as well as two other top eight finishes at Martinsville Speedway at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Beyond Friday's Black's Tire 200 at the four-turn, 1.017-mile (1.637-kilometer) oval in Rockingham, North Carolina, which hasn't hosted a Truck Series race since 2013, the No. 07 Chevrolet still needs a confirmed driver for 15 of the season's remaining 18 races.

Its only confirmed driver after Smith's Rockingham start is currently Kyle Busch, who is set to compete at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 17; Nashville Superspeedway on Friday, May 30; and Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8.

He also has another lined up in the team's No. 7 Chevrolet at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 23 after driving that truck at Atlanta Motor Speedway back in February.

Rockingham is also scheduled to host its first Xfinity Series race since 2004 on Saturday afternoon (4:00 p.m. ET on the CW Network), though the Cup Series will not race at the track for what would have been the first time in 21 years this year.

The sport's top series has off entirely for Easter weekend. There are no more Cup Series off weekends planned until after the season's scheduled end date in early November.