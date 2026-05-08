Kyle Larson replacement confirmed for Watkins Glen NASCAR race

Kyle Larson wrapped up his time with JR Motorsports in the NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series this season with his second win in four starts at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Larson was initially scheduled to run just three races behind the wheel of the No. 88 Chevrolet, which is being primarily driven by Rajah Caruth after Connor Zilisch drove it full-time a year ago.

In addition to the races at Texas, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Bristol Motor Speedway, he added a start at Darlington Raceway when Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was sidelined due to vertigo. He won at Las Vegas, placed fourth at Darlington, and placed second at Bristol.

Kyle Larson replacement confirmed at Watkins Glen

This weekend at Watkins Glen International, Caruth is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 88 car. He has spent six races in the No. 88 car this year and another six with Jordan Anderson Racing behind the wheel of the No. 32 Chevrolet. He is 15th in the point standings, 14 points below the playoff cut line.

Hendrick Cup drivers are lined up to make four more appearances in the No. 88 Chevrolet before the end of the O'Reilly Series regular season.

Bowman is set to compete at Nashville Superspeedway later this month, while Byron, who drove the car at Phoenix Raceway and Kansas Speedway to finishes of 13th and sixth, respectively, is set to return for the June race at Pocono Raceway.

Both of Chase Elliott's starts are set to come in July at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway.

Caruth is set to drive the No. 32 Chevrolet in all four of those races, allowing him to retain his full-time status as a playoff eligible contender. Three of his top 10 finishes so far this season, including his season-best fourth place effort at Rockingham Speedway, came with JR Motorsports.

Live coverage of the Mission 200 at the Glen is set to be provided by the CW Network beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, May 9. Begin a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action from Watkins Glen International!