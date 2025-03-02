Late IndyCar number change raises sponsorship questions

When the entry list was released for the 2025 IndyCar season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, Juncos Hollinger Racing's two entries were listed as the No. 77 Chevrolet for Sting Ray Robb and the No. 78 Chevrolet for Conor Daly.

Robb came over from A.J. Foyt Enterprises, replacing Romain Grosjean following the 2024 season, while Daly replaced Agustin Canapino before the 2024 season ended and kept his seat after scoring a podium finish at the Milwaukee Mile.

But when the team showed up for the race weekend, Daly was behind the wheel of the No. 76 Chevrolet, marking an unexpected change that ties into a significant development.

Conor Daly car number changes from No. 78 to No. 76 at the last minute

A few weeks ago, it surfaced that his sponsorship deal with Polkadot, which sponsored him in last year's Indy 500 with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, had fallen through, leading to speculation that Daly could perhaps be replaced behind the wheel of the team's second entry for the 2025 season. Despite the budget they were to bring, a driver change was not made.

What is noteworthy about the number change is the way the No. 76 looks on the race car. It is identical to the logo used by 76 (formerly Union 76), a chain of gas stations owned by Phillips 66 throughout the United States.

Great start for us here @GPSTPETE ! Solid pace for us in the #76 @juncoshollinger @TeamChevy ! More to come tomorrow #indycar pic.twitter.com/IeeAcEEeyB — Conor Daly (@ConorDaly22) March 1, 2025

Daly has not yet been able to say much about his new sponsor, though he noted that "it's pretty obvious" how the number looks on the car and that more will be able to be said prior to the season's second race at Thermal Club in a few weeks.

Daly qualified 22nd for Sunday's 100-lap race around the 14-turn, 1.8-mile (2.897-kilometer) temporary street circuit. Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin took the pole position. A full starting lineup can be found here.

