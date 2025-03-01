St. Petersburg qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

After an offseason far longer than the likes of Formula 1 or NASCAR, the NTT IndyCar Series is back this weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, which has hosted the season opener in 12 of the last 14 years.
Sunday afternoon's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is set to be a 100-lap race around the 14-turn, 1.8-mile (2.897-kilometer) temporary street circuit.
Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward is the reigning race winner after being declared the winner 45 days after Team Penske's Josef Newgarden took the checkered flag, as Newgarden was disqualified due to the much-maligned push-to-pass scandal.
The St. Petersburg winner has not gone on to win the championship since Newgarden won the season opener (and kept his win) in 2019.
There are 27 cars set to compete on the tight streets this weekend. Group qualifying is set to be used, with groups set by practice speeds. The top six in each group advance to round two, and the top six in that group advance to the Firestone Fast Six shootout for the pole position.
St. Petersburg Round 1, Group 1 - Qualifying results
1st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet
2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda
3rd - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
4th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet
5th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
6th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
7th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet
8th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
9th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
10th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
11th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
12th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
13th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda
St. Petersburg Round 1, Group 2 - Qualifying results
1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
2nd - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
3rd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
4th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda
5th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda
6th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda
7th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
8th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
9th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet
10th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
11th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
12th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
13th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
14th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet
St. Petersburg Round 2 - Qualifying results
St. Petersburg Firestone Fast Six - Qualifying results
Full IndyCar starting lineup at St. Petersburg
