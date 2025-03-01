St. Petersburg qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

After an offseason far longer than the likes of Formula 1 or NASCAR, the NTT IndyCar Series is back this weekend on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, which has hosted the season opener in 12 of the last 14 years.

Sunday afternoon's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is set to be a 100-lap race around the 14-turn, 1.8-mile (2.897-kilometer) temporary street circuit.

Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward is the reigning race winner after being declared the winner 45 days after Team Penske's Josef Newgarden took the checkered flag, as Newgarden was disqualified due to the much-maligned push-to-pass scandal.

The St. Petersburg winner has not gone on to win the championship since Newgarden won the season opener (and kept his win) in 2019.

There are 27 cars set to compete on the tight streets this weekend. Group qualifying is set to be used, with groups set by practice speeds. The top six in each group advance to round two, and the top six in that group advance to the Firestone Fast Six shootout for the pole position.

St. Petersburg Round 1, Group 1 - Qualifying results

1st - Scott McLaughlin - No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet



2nd - Colton Herta - No. 26 Andretti Global with Curb-Agajanian Honda



3rd - Nolan Siegel - No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



4th - Josef Newgarden - No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet



5th - Christian Lundgaard - No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



6th - Rinus VeeKay - No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda



7th - Will Power - No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet



8th - Kyffin Simpson - No. 8 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda



9th - David Malukas - No. 41 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



10th - Santino Ferrucci - No. 14 A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet



11th - Graham Rahal - No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda



12th - Pato O'Ward - No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet



13th - Jacob Abel - No. 51 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

St. Petersburg Round 1, Group 2 - Qualifying results

1st - Alex Palou - No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

2nd - Scott Dixon - No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

3rd - Felix Rosenqvist - No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

4th - Marcus Ericsson - No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

5th - Marcus Armstrong - No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

6th - Kyle Kirkwood - No. 27 Andretti Global Honda

7th - Devlin DeFrancesco - No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

8th - Louis Foster - No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

9th - Robert Shwartzman - No. 83 Prema Racing Chevrolet

10th - Alexander Rossi - No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

11th - Conor Daly - No. 78 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

12th - Christian Rasmussen - No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

13th - Sting Ray Robb - No. 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

14th - Callum Ilott - No. 90 Prema Racing Chevrolet

St. Petersburg Round 2 - Qualifying results

St. Petersburg Firestone Fast Six - Qualifying results

Full IndyCar starting lineup at St. Petersburg

