Lewis Hamilton's approach hints surprise post-F1 retirement decision

Following Lewis Hamilton's bombshell move to Ferrari for 2025, the hype train was full steam ahead. After all, a sport's most storied, prestigious, and most successful team signing the statistical greatest athlete in the sport's history doesn't happen all too often.

The hype of this once heralded story has not lived up as of yet. Of Hamilton's 105 Grand Prix victories, 202 podium finishes, and 104 pole positions, none have come in Ferrari red. Aside from a sprint pole and victory in China, and a lucky sprint podium in Miami, Hamilton has pocket change to show for the move.

Of course, that's not to say he's been horrible, or even subpar. Considering the Ferrari car has objectively been, on average, third-fastest at best, sitting sixth in the standings is fine, despite the well-documented nature of the fact that this season has been a relative letdown.

#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 | Lewis Hamilton says his spirit needs to recharge and looks forward to

the break:



“This has definitely been the most intense [season], I would say, just from a work perspective, integrating into a new culture, into a new team.”



“It’s been a real battle. I… pic.twitter.com/oMfESCL4Dk — deni (@fiagirly) July 31, 2025

Despite his struggles in new colors, Hamilton has also taken on a wider role as a father figure within the F1 paddock.

Hamilton, who turned 40 years old in January, is the second-oldest driver on the grid. He, like many other athletes in their final years, has begun to realize his age, in that he's racing several drivers who grew up idolizing him, or perhaps were barely able to walk when he was a rookie.

One of those rookies, 18-year-old Italian, Kimi Antonelli, is one who drew comparisons as a prospect to the likes of Hamilton and Max Verstappen. He has had an extremely up-and-down season, with highs like a sprint pole in Miami and maiden podium in Canada, and lows like being knocked out in both SQ1 and Q1 en route to a pointless weekend in Belgium.

In particular, Antonelli's last seven races have been a huge struggle, scoring points in just one of them. Of course, some of these struggles came down to mechanical failures, but others were down to driver errors, or a pure lack of pace. It appears to be eating away at the rookie, who was seen in tears after qualifying 17th at Spa.

That's when Hamilton stepped in to pay Antonelli a visit before Sunday's race.

"He (Hamilton) came to say hi to the team and we had a couple of words... He was telling me to keep my head up, and that it's normal to have bad weekends, and just to keep believing in myself. It was really nice." Kimi Antonelli

This was far from the first time Hamilton and Antonelli have bonded throughout the last year or so, even dating back to last year when both were at Mercedes.

When Antonelli scored his maiden pole in Miami earlier this year, Hamilton made sure to congratulate him and his old team both in person, and on Instagram stories. It was the same deal when the Italian stepped onto the podium in Canada, and when he crashed in his debut FP1 session at Monza last season.

On media day for the Hungarian Grand Prix, both drivers spoke again on their relationship.

"Lewis is a really great human. He's always been very supportive on my side... (Hamilton's visit in Belgium) was very helpful. I was really grateful and I really appreciate that from him." Kimi Antonelli

"I always let him know that I'm there. It's always important to let people know they're not alone. I try not to encroach, like get in the way or anything like that, but just let them know that you can always lean on me if you have any needs." Lewis Hamilton

Kimi Antonelli holding the umbrella over Sir Lewis Hamilton as he gets ready to race 🥹 pic.twitter.com/YRqkuVJwpE — sim (@simsgazette) July 27, 2025

Veterans being more supportive of youth has recently become normalized.

Aside from Hamilton's publicized mentor-like relationship with Antonelli, similar things have been going on up and down the grid.

Hamilton appears to also have a strong relationship with Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar, who was famously consoled by the Lewis' dad, Anthony, in Australia after crashing out of his debut race on the formation lap. He has also kept no secrets about being a Hamilton fanboy, taking selfies with the seven-time world champion on drivers' parades, and at the F1 season launch in London.

Franco Colapinto and Ollie Bearman, while already having several races under their belts before this season, were also in awe of racing with and meeting with Hamilton last year.

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso have both been extremely supportive to 2024 Formula 2 champion Gabriel Bortoleto throughout his rookie campaign. Verstappen has constantly mentioned how well the Brazilian is doing, and he was the first to congratulate him after his maiden points finish in Austria. They've also become sim racing buddies, and have given each other a tow in qualifying several times.

It really does feel like the grid is closer than ever, and while many fans long for the times of every driver hating each other and being bitter rivals, it's also nice to see everyone supporting each other, tugging on the same rope.

As for Hamilton, it does make you wonder what his future holds. Will he pursue other goals, like in the music and entertainment industry? Or, potentially, could he stay in F1 and become a consultant, manager, or even a coach?

If the first half of 2025 is anything to go by, he appears well on his way.