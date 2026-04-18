Long Beach qualifying updates, full IndyCar starting lineup

After running races on three consecutive weekends and running four in a span of 29 days to begin the 2026 NTT IndyCar Series season, the series has had a break in the action over the past few weekends.

But action is scheduled to resume this weekend with race number five on the 18-race schedule, that being the series' crown jewel street race: the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

This 90-lap race, notably up from 85 laps in previous years, around the 11-turn, 1.968-mile (3.167-kilometer) temporary street circuit in Long Beach, California is already the series' third street race of the year, and as is generally the case on street courses, qualifying has proven to be paramount over the course of the event's illustrious 50-year history.

In the 17 races since the event has been a part of the modern series calendar, the winner has come from the front row on seven occasions, and the winner has come from the second row on six other occasions. The polesitter has won two of the three most recent and four of the seven most editions of the event.

As was the case in qualifying for the street race in Arlington, Texas, the Firestone Fast Six is once again set to consist of single-car qualifying runs, which had been featured exclusively on ovals in the past. In fact, IndyCar has enacted that change on street courses across the entire calendar.

However, unlike in Arlington, the fastest driver from the second round (top 12) is set to decide the order in which he runs his Firestone Fast Six attempt.

Who will prevail on Saturday, and how will that translate to Sunday? Follow along with our live qualifying updates from the streets of Long Beach.

Long Beach IndyCar qualifying: Round 1, Group 1 results

1 - Felix Rosenqvist, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

2 - Pato O'Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

3 - David Malukas, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

4 - Christian Lundgaard, No. 7 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

5 - Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

6 - Rinus VeeKay, No. 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

7 - Marcus Armstrong, No. 66 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

8 - Marcus Ericsson, No. 28 Andretti Global Honda

9 - Louis Foster, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

10 - Dennis Hauger, No. 19 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

11 - Mick Schumacher, No. 47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

12 - Romain Grosjean, No. 18 Dale Coyne Racing Honda

Long Beach IndyCar qualifying: Round 1, Group 2 results

Long Beach IndyCar qualifying: Round 2 results

Long Beach IndyCar qualifying: Firestone Fast Six results

Full Long Beach IndyCar starting lineup

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach from the streets of Long Beach, California beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET this Sunday, April 19. Start a free trial of FuboTV and catch all of the action!