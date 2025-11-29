Lusail F1 qualifying, full Qatar Grand Prix starting lineup

The penultimate race of the 2025 Formula 1 season is scheduled to take place at Lusail International Circuit on Sunday, and following Saturday's sprint race, the world championship picture heading into the Qatar Grand Prix is a lot clearer.

There are 50 points remaining up for grabs heading into this 57-lap race around the 16-turn, 3.343-mile (5.381-kilometer) road course in Lusail, Al Daayen, Qatar, and there are three drivers who still have the ability to be crowned 2025 world champion.

McLaren's Lando Norris owns a 22-point lead over teamate Oscar Piastri, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen is only 25 points back in third place.

The 19-lap sprint race was won from pole by Piastri. Verstappen won the Grand Prix from pole in 2023 and from second on the grid in 2024.

Piastri and Norris rounded out the podium in second and third place, respectively, in 2023, but in 2024, Piastri was third while Norris was 10th after being issued a 10-second time penalty.

Follow along with our Qatar Grand Prix qualifying updates from Lusail International Circuit.

Qatar F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull



Esteban Ocon, Haas



Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari



Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Qatar F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls



Oliver Bearman, Haas



Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber



Alex Albon, Williams

Qatar F1 qualifying: Full Q3 results

Full Qatar Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4th - George Russell, Mercedes

5th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

6th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

12th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

13th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

14th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

15th - Alex Albon, Williams

16th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

17th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

18th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix is set to be provided by ESPN2 from Lusail International Circuit starting at 10:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 30.