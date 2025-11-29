Lusail F1 qualifying, full Qatar Grand Prix starting lineup

The penultimate race of the 2025 Formula 1 season is scheduled to take place at Lusail International Circuit on Sunday, and following Saturday's sprint race, the world championship picture heading into the Qatar Grand Prix is a lot clearer.
There are 50 points remaining up for grabs heading into this 57-lap race around the 16-turn, 3.343-mile (5.381-kilometer) road course in Lusail, Al Daayen, Qatar, and there are three drivers who still have the ability to be crowned 2025 world champion.
McLaren's Lando Norris owns a 22-point lead over teamate Oscar Piastri, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen is only 25 points back in third place.
The 19-lap sprint race was won from pole by Piastri. Verstappen won the Grand Prix from pole in 2023 and from second on the grid in 2024.
Piastri and Norris rounded out the podium in second and third place, respectively, in 2023, but in 2024, Piastri was third while Norris was 10th after being issued a 10-second time penalty.
Follow along with our Qatar Grand Prix qualifying updates from Lusail International Circuit.
Qatar F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
Esteban Ocon, Haas
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Qatar F1 qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Oliver Bearman, Haas
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
Alex Albon, Williams
Qatar F1 qualifying: Full Q3 results
Full Qatar Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
4th - George Russell, Mercedes
5th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
6th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
7th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
8th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
9th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
10th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
11th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
12th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
13th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
14th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
15th - Alex Albon, Williams
16th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
17th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
18th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
19th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
20th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix is set to be provided by ESPN2 from Lusail International Circuit starting at 10:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, November 30.