F1 rule change rumored amid ongoing criticism, and fans aren't happy

Over the last season or so, we have seen Formula 1 drivers get fined and punished in other ways for swearing. The most notable one was Max Verstappen, who was fined several thousand euros and mandated to complete a form of community service.

There was quite a lot of disapproval regarding the rather excessive punishment from the drivers and fans. It even led to a public social media announcement from the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association to express their dismay over the ruling.

With the initiative to crackdown on swearing led by the FIA president, his general approval has been only decreasing as a result of such punishments imposed on drivers.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem’s position is up for election later this year, and his stance on this issue has only been hurting his chances of getting re-elected.

Ben Sulayem’s plans surrounding this issue will make things worse

The crackdown initially targeted swearing, but the Emirati president is looking to expand the scope of the policy to include other misconduct and any moral injury caused by the FIA.

Given all of the issues that persist in Formula 1, coupled with the uncertainty of 2026’s new regulations being at the forefront, it appears that Ben Sulayem is putting his effort in the wrong areas.

With the impending decision to punish drivers beyond swearing as well, it makes one wonder how fragile Ben Sulayem’s ego is. Formula 1 has 20 drivers putting themselves at risk by driving at speeds that cross 200 miles per hour, and his concerns are elsewhere.

Given everything the drivers already deal with, they are by far the center of the sport. As such, these drivers deserve to have a right to criticize certain inadequate aspects of it, and that rightfully includes the FIA.

While drivers may no longer be able to speak negatively about the FIA in a public setting, it will be noticed by those who vote for the new FIA president, assuming there is another candidate aside from Ben Sulayem.