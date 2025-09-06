Monza qualifying, full Italian Grand Prix starting lineup

After returning from summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort, it's a quick turnaround for Formula 1, with race number 16 on the record-tying 24-race 2025 schedule set to take place on Sunday at Monza.

The Italian Grand Prix is scheduled to be a 53-lap race around the 11-turn, 3.6-mile (5.794-kilometer) road course in Monza, Italy, and while qualifying is generally pretty important in Formula 1, this is a race for which it hasn't been nearly as crucial lately.

None of the five most recent editions of the Italian Grand Prix was won from pole. Last year's winner, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, won from fourth on the grid, and only two times in those five races did the winner even come from the front row.

The average starting position for a Monza winner since 2020 is fifth, and the race hasn't been won from pole since Leclerc won it in 2019.

Follow along with our live qualifying updates from Monza.

Italian Grand Prix qualifying: Eliminated in Q1

Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls



Lance Stroll, Aston Martin



Franco Colapinto, Alpine



Pierre Gasly, Alpine



Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix qualifying: Eliminated in Q2

Oliver Bearman, Haas



Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber



Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams



Alex Albon, Williams



Esteban Ocon, Haas

Italian Grand Prix qualifying: Q3 results

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6th - George Russell, Mercedes

7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

8th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

Full Italian Grand Prix starting lineup

1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren

3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

6th - George Russell, Mercedes

7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

8th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

11th - Oliver Bearman, Haas

12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

13th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams

14th - Alex Albon, Williams

15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas

16th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

17th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine

19th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine

20th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Tune in to ESPN2 at 8:55 a.m. ET this Sunday, September 7 for the live broadcast of the Italian Grand Prix from Monza. Start a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it!