Monza qualifying, full Italian Grand Prix starting lineup

After returning from summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort, it's a quick turnaround for Formula 1, with race number 16 on the record-tying 24-race 2025 schedule set to take place on Sunday at Monza.
The Italian Grand Prix is scheduled to be a 53-lap race around the 11-turn, 3.6-mile (5.794-kilometer) road course in Monza, Italy, and while qualifying is generally pretty important in Formula 1, this is a race for which it hasn't been nearly as crucial lately.
None of the five most recent editions of the Italian Grand Prix was won from pole. Last year's winner, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, won from fourth on the grid, and only two times in those five races did the winner even come from the front row.
The average starting position for a Monza winner since 2020 is fifth, and the race hasn't been won from pole since Leclerc won it in 2019.
Italian Grand Prix qualifying: Eliminated in Q1
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
Franco Colapinto, Alpine
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
Italian Grand Prix qualifying: Eliminated in Q2
Oliver Bearman, Haas
Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
Alex Albon, Williams
Esteban Ocon, Haas
Italian Grand Prix qualifying: Q3 results
Full Italian Grand Prix starting lineup
1st - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2nd - Lando Norris, McLaren
3rd - Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4th - Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
5th - Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
6th - George Russell, Mercedes
7th - Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
8th - Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
9th - Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
10th - Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
11th - Oliver Bearman, Haas
12th - Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
13th - Carlos Sainz Jr., Williams
14th - Alex Albon, Williams
15th - Esteban Ocon, Haas
16th - Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
17th - Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
18th - Franco Colapinto, Alpine
19th - Pierre Gasly, Alpine
20th - Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
