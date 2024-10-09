NASCAR: 2 possible landing spots for final Stewart-Haas charter
By Asher Fair
Stewart-Haas Racing plan to cease operations after the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, though team co-owner Gene Haas still plans to compete in the Cup Series as the owner of the new Haas Factory Team.
Haas retained one of Stewart-Haas Racing's four charters for the 2025 season, and Cole Custer, the reigning Xfinity Series champion who still competes for Stewart-Haas Racing at NASCAR's second highest level, is set to drive the No. 41 Ford.
Two of the other three charters have made their way to other teams. Trackhouse Racing Team have secured one and have since added a third entry, the No. 88 Chevrolet, for Shane van Gisbergen, and Front Row Motorsports, despite having not signed the new NASCAR charter agreement, have acquired the other.
Front Row Motorsports still have a seat to fill alongside returning driver Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson, who currently competes for Stewart-Haas Racing. Michael McDowell has announced that he is set to move to Spire Motorsports, and current Spire Motorsports driver Zane Smith continues to be rumored as his most likely replacement.
Where will the fourth charter end up?
23XI Racing, like Front Row Motorsports, have not signed the new charter agreement. The Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned team have long been rumored to be the most likely buyer, given their desire to expand from two to three cars like Trackhouse Racing Team and Front Row Motorsports have done.
But there are no guarantees, and it has recently emerged that RFK Racing also plan to expand to three cars, with long-time JTG Daugherty Racing primary sponsor Kroger rumored to be on their way to Jack Roush's team next year.
It has been reported that current Stewart-Haas Racing driver Ryan Preece is the frontrunner to drive a third RFK Racing Ford in 2025, but it has also been reported the team will only field a third entry with a charter; they will not run a full-time entry without a charter.
There is a possibility that both 23XI Racing and RFK Racing could end up with third charters. With Justin Haley having already moved from Rick Ware Racing to Spire Motorsports, Rick Ware's team do not have any plans announced for next year.
The two-car team have a technical alliance with RFK Racing, and given the fact that they are regulars in the bottom three of the owner standings, perhaps selling, or at the very least, leasing, a charter could be in their best interest.