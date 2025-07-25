NASCAR: 3 Brickyard 400 lineup changes (other than Katherine Legge) confirmed

After running the Cup Series on the road course configuration of Indianapolis Motor Speedway from 2021 to 2023, NASCAR came to their senses and brought back the traditional Brickyard 400 on the oval last year.

The four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval is once again set to host the Brickyard 400 this Sunday, and it's hard to imagine that NASCAR will again consider moving this race to the road course, at least not in the near future.

Since last weekend's race at Dover Motor Speedway, a total of four changes have been made to the driver lineup. The entry list for Sunday's 160-lap race features 39 cars, where last week's featured 37 cars.

4 lineup changes confirmed for Brickyard 400

For the purposes of this article, we are still going to classify the six 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports cars (three each) as chartered cars. While they may not be officially classified as such amid their ongoing legal battle against NASCAR, NASCAR literally changed the rules to make sure that they too have guaranteed start spots.

With that in mind, last weekend's only non-chartered (open) car was the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, which was driven by J.J. Yeley. But that car will not be back at the Brickyard this weekend.

However, three others will, and though none of them were entered at the Monster Mile, none of them have changed drivers since their most recent appearances.

Beard Motorsports are set to field the No. 62 Chevrolet for Jesse Love for the first time since the May race at Texas Motor Speedway, Garage 66 are set to field the No. 66 Ford for Josh Bilicki for the first time since the race at the Chicago Street Course earlier this month, and Live Fast Motorsports are set to field the No. 78 Chevrolet for Katherine Legge for the first time since the race at Sonoma Raceway two weekends ago.

Of note: though Love is the most recent driver of the No. 62 Chevrolet, he did compete more recently for Richard Childress Racing behind the wheel of the No. 33 Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway the following weekend.

With 39 cars on the Indy entry list, all cars are locked into the race.

Sunday's Brickyard 400 is set to be shown live on TNT Sports from Indianapolis Motor Speedway starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. This race is the season's fifth and final race on TNT before the switch to NBC (and USA Network) for the remaining 14 races of the year.