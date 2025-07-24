NASCAR Cup team out at Indianapolis after latest DNF

After missing three consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race weekends for only the second time in 2025, NY Racing Team returned to the series this past Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway.

J.J. Yeley made his seventh appearance and sixth start of the season behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked Monster Mile oval in Dover, Delaware.

But Yeley was forced to retire from the race after 369 of 400 scheduled laps due to "fatigue", and neither he nor the team will be back for this coming Sunday afternoon's Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NY Racing Team, J.J. Yeley not competing at Indy

The No. 44 Chevrolet was the only non-chartered (open) car on the entry list at Dover, excluding the six 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports cars which are no longer considered chartered cars amid the teams' ongoing legal battle against NASCAR.

There are three open cars on the entry list for this weekend's 160-lap race around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) Speedway, Indiana oval, and the No. 44 car isn't one of them.

Beard Motorsports are set to enter the No. 62 Chevrolet for Jesse Love for the first time since the race at Texas Motor Speedway in early May, and Garage 66 are set to enter the No. 66 Ford for Josh Bilicki for the first time since the race at the Chicago Street Course earlier this month.

Additionally, Live Fast Motorsports are set to enter the No. 78 Chevrolet for Katherine Legge. They took a weekend off at Dover after Legge drove the car at both the Chicago Street Course and Sonoma Raceway.

With 39 cars on the entry list, all cars are locked into Sunday's race.

As for NY Racing Team, they have no concrete plans to return until the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in November, when Yeley is set to compete at his home track, but that will likely change, given the week-to-week basis by which this team has operated throughout the 2025 season so far.

Tune in to TNT Sports at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 27 for the live broadcast of the Brickyard 400 from Indianapolis Motor Speedway.