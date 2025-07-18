NASCAR Cup team confirms driver change after latest DNF

NY Racing Team are one of several teams that have competed part-time throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, and after sitting out the past three races, they are set to return this weekend at Dover Motor Speedway.

In fact, excluding the impending non-chartered (open) status of the entire three-car 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports teams, they are the one and only team set to field an open car this weekend at the "Monster Mile".

There are 37 cars on the entry list for this 400-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 around the four-turn, 1.0-mile (1.609-kilometer) high-banked Dover, Delaware oval, and NY Racing's Team's No. 44 Chevrolet is the only one without a charter.

The team have changed drivers after their most recent appearance at Pocono Raceway.

J.J. Yeley, the only one of the team's three drivers who has competed in more than one race this year, is set to return for this weekend's race, and because the No. 44 car is the only open car on the entry list, it is locked into the race.

Yeley has competed in five races so far this year, in addition to his season-opening Daytona 500 DNQ, but he did not compete for them in their most recent race at Pocono last month. Instead, it was Brennan Poole who made his first Cup Series start since 2023, though drivetrain issues resulted in the team's third DNF of the year.

The only other driver to drive the No. 44 Chevrolet so far this year is Derek Kraus, who matched Yeley's best finish of the year from Talladega Superspeedway in April with a 32nd place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.

The team currently have no plans to compete after this weekend until the season finale at Phoenix Raceway in November, when Yeley is set to compete at his home track, but they will ilkely add to their schedule at some point before then.

Tune in to TNT Sports at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 20 for the live broadcast of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 from Dover Motor Speedway.