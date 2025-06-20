NASCAR Cup driver set for surprise return, first time since 2023

NY Racing Team have taken a couple of weeks off following their appearances at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway, a two-race stretch which marked the first time in team history in which they entered back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series races with two different drivers.

Derek Kraus made his first start of the year at Charlotte, and then J.J. Yeley, the team's only driver prior to Kraus' first start of the year, made his fifth start of 2025 at Nashville.

The team sat out the races at Michigan International Speedway and Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, but now they are set to return for this coming Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway, where Yeley competed last year.

However, it won't be Yeley behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet this weekend. Instead, it's set to be a driver who has not competed at the Cup level since 2023.

NY Racing Team name Pocono driver

Brennan Poole is set to drive the No. 44 car in this Sunday's 160-lap race around the three-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) "Tricky Triangle" in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. With the No. 44 car being the only non-chartered (open) car on the entry list, it is locked into the race.

Poole's most recent Cup Series start came in October 2023 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, when he made his seventh and final start of the 2023 season for Rick Ware Racing. Poole's only other Cup Series experience came in 2020, when he ran full-time for Premium Motorsports.

He is currently in his third consecutive season competing full-time in the Xfinity Series and second in a row for Alpha Prime Racing. He sits in 19th place in the point standings with top finishes of fourth at Martinsville Speedway and Rockingham Speedway.

Beyond this weekend, NY Racing Team do not plan to compete in the Cup Series again until the season finale at Phoenix Raceway, but that will likely change between now and then. Yeley is currently lined up to drive the No. 44 car in that November race at his home track.

The Great American Getaway 400 presented by VISITPA is set to be shown live on Amazon Prime Video from Pocono Raceway beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 22. This is the fifth and final race on Prime's portion of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series broadcast schedule.