Atlanta Motor Speedway is scheduled to host the second race weekend of the 2025 NASCAR season, one week after the opening weekend at Daytona International Speedway in which all three national series are set to be in action.

The Truck Series, Xfinity Series, and Cup Series are all set to be in action at the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) high-banked Hampton, Georgia oval as well, starting with the Truck Series race on Saturday afternoon.

That 135-lap Fr8 208 was scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET, but it is now scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET, according to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass.

Atlanta Truck Series race moved up

The race is still set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1, which is responsible for 22 of the 25 races on the 2025 Truck Series schedule.

With the Xfinity Series race scheduled to get underway that evening at 5:00 p.m. ET, this schedule change adds a little bit of flexibility in case the Truck Series race goes long.

The 163-lap Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 is then set to be shown live on the CW Network, which is responsible for all 33 races on the 2025 Xfinity Series schedule.

Sunday's Cup Series race, the 260-lap Ambetter Health 400, is set to be shown live on Fox beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET. Fox itself is responsible for just five of the 14 races on Fox's portion of the 2025 schedule, with Fox Sports 1 responsible for the other nine.

The Atlanta race weekend is the final race weekend during which all three national series are set to be in action at the same track until the mid-March race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series are set to be in action at Circuit of the Americas and Phoenix Raceway during the two weekends prior, while the Truck Series takes an early three-week hiatus.

