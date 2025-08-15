NASCAR at Richmond: 5 lineup changes (other than Connor Zilisch) confirmed

For the first time since 1958, excluding 2020 when pandemic-related restrictions caused it to lose a race, Richmond Raceway only has one date on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, and that date is Saturday, August 16 for the Cook Out 400.

Ahead of the penultimate race of the 2025 regular season, a 400-lap race around the four-turn, 0.75-mile (1.207-kilometer) Richmond, Virginia oval, there have been a total of six changes to the entry list since this past weekend's race at Watkins Glen International.

The first one was actually made before the Watkins Glen race. Trackhouse Racing initially entered the No. 87 Chevrolet for Connor Zilisch, but after he suffered a broken collarbone in his post-Xfinity Series race fall, they withdrew it before Sunday's race.

Zilisch has no more Cup Series starts planned for 2025, and Trackhouse Racing will not enter the No. 87 car this weekend.

5 lineup changes (other than Connor Zilisch) for Richmond

In fact, none of the other three part-time non-chartered (open) cars from Watkins Glen are on the entry list this week either. Those include the No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet, which was driven by J.J. Yeley; the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which was driven by Josh Bilicki; and the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which was driven by Katherine Legge.

There are still two part-time open cars on the entry list this weekend, and because there are only 38 total cars on the entry list, both of them are locked into the race.

The first is the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, which has been entered four times this year, most recently for Austin Hill at the Chicago Street Course in early July. This weekend, however, fellow Richard Childress Racing Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love is set to be back behind the wheel.

Love has made two starts in the No. 33 car this year, with the more recent coming at Kansas Speedway in mid-May. His most recent Cup start came in late July at Indianapolis Motor Speedway when he made his second start of the year for Beard Motorsports.

And then the second is the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota, which has been entered three times this year, all for Corey Heim. It was most recently entered on the streets of Chicago. However, Heim failed to qualify for this race, so he hasn't competed in a Cup event since early June at Nashville Superspeedway.

USA Network is set to provide live coverage of the Cook Out 400 from Richmond Raceway starting at 7:30 p.m. ET this Saturday, August 16. Start a free trial of FuboTV today and don't miss any of the action!