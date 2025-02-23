NASCAR at Atlanta not being shown on Fox Sports 1: How to watch

As a part of NASCAR's new media rights deal with four broadcast partners, as opposed to just two, Fox's season-opening portion of the broadcast schedule was reduced from 18 races (16 points races) to 14 (12) for the 2025 season.

This portion included the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium two weeks before the official season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Both races were shown live on Fox rather than Fox Sports 1.

And Fox is once again set to be responsible for airing this Sunday afternoon's Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Atlanta race set for Fox, not FS1

Including the preseason race, Fox is responsible for four consecutive races to kick off the 2025 season. But after next weekend's event at Circuit of the Americas, Fox Sports 1 is responsible for nine of the remaining 10 races on Fox's portion of the calendar, with the lone exception being the late April race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Fox Sports 1 being responsible for a majority of the races during Fox's portion of the calendar also falls in line with NBC's similarly modified role to end the season.

After NBC's 20-race portion of the calendar was split evenly between NBC and USA Network in 2024, the long-time broadcast partner now has the rights to just 14 races. USA Network is still set to air 10 of them, while NBC's responsibility has dropped to four.

Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports, the sport's two new broadcast partners, are each responsible for airing five races between Fox's portion and NBC's portion of the calendar.

Fox's portion of the 2025 schedule is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, May 18 with the exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, a race set to be shown on Fox Sports 1.

Fans who have not yet begun a free trial of FuboTV should do so now to catch this Sunday afternoon's Ambetter Health 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway. Fox's live coverage is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. ET.