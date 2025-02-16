2025 Daytona 500 not being broadcast on Fox Sports 1

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season got underway two weekends ago with the preseason Cook Out Clash exhibition race at Bowman Gray Stadium, a race which was the first of five to be aired on Fox during Fox's 14-race portion of this year's calendar.

This past Wednesday evening's Daytona 500 single-car qualifying session, as well as Thursday night's two 60-lap Bluegreen Vacations Duel races to solidify the full Daytona 500 starting lineup, were both shown on Fox Sports 1 from Daytona International Speedway instead.

But the "Great American Race" itself will not be.

Daytona 500 set to be shown on Fox

Like the Clash, the official 200-lap season opener around the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval is set to be broadcast live on Fox. In fact, the first three points race of the season are set to be shown on Fox, before a run of six straight races on Fox Sports 1.

Fox's final race of the season is scheduled to take place at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27. Fox Sports 1 is then set to be responsible for three more races, including the exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, before Fox's portion of the schedule wraps up and coverage moves to Amazon Prime Video for the first time in NASCAR history.

Amazon Prime Video is one of two new broadcast partners for the 2025 season. Both Amazon Prime Video and the other new partner, TNT Sports, are set to air five consecutive races before NBC takes over for the remainder of the year.

Of NBC's 14 races, only four are actually set to be shown on NBC; the other 10 are set to be shown on the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network, which effectively replaced NBC Sports Network after NBC Sports Network shut down after the 2021 season.

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the 67th annual Daytona 500 from Daytona International Speedway beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 16 after a late weather-related schedule change.