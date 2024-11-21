NASCAR: Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick get new teammate for 2025
By Asher Fair
Though uncertainty remains surrounding 23XI Racing's standing as a chartered or a non-chartered team heading into the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the team have indeed confirmed an expansion from two to three cars.
Riley Herbst, long rumored to be the most likely candidate to join Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick at the Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan-owned organization, is set to pilot the team's third car in 2025.
The third car is set to be added as a result of an agreement the team made with Stewart-Haas Racing to acquire one of their three charters, but once again, the status of the team's charters remains in question amid the ongoing litigation stemming from their decision not to sign the new charter agreement.
Riley Herbst joins 23XI
Herbst spent the last five seasons competing full-time in the Xfinity Series, including the last four for Stewart-Haas Racing. He had a career year in 2024, winning twice and finishing in seventh place in the championship standings. He has also competed in select Cup Series races for Rick Ware Racing and Front Row Motorsports over the last two seasons.
When 23XI Racing have added a third car for select races in the past, it has either been the No. 67 Toyota or the No. 50 Toyota. The No. 67 was used in 2023 (since their other two car numbers are No. 23 and No. 45), and the No. 50 was used in 2024 as a nod to the 50th anniversary of sponsor Mobil 1.
But in 2025, Herbst is set to drive the No. 35 Toyota, a number decided upon by the team by taking the 3 from 23 and the 5 from 45.
Monster Energy has been a longtime sponsor of Herbst and is set to serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 35 Toyota in 2025. The energy drinks company has had a relationship with 23XI Racing since they signed Kurt Busch in 2022. They continued to sponsor the No. 45 Toyota when Reddick took over.
Wallace, who has been with the team since they entered the Cup Series in 2021, is set to return for his fifth season behind the wheel of the No. 23 Toyota, while Reddick is set to return for his third season behind the wheel of the No. 45 Toyota.
The 67th annual Daytona 500 is scheduled to get the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season underway on Sunday, February 16, though Herbst has competed in the "Great American Race" twice before. Fox is set to provide live coverage from Daytona International Speedway starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.