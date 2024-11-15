NASCAR Cup Series: 5 seats open for the 2025 season
By Asher Fair
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season came to an end this past Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Raceway, with Team Penske's Joey Logano securing his third championship and second in the last three years.
While the playoff format has been the main subject of debate, with Logano winning the title despite being only 11th in total points scored throughout the 36-race season, the focus is beginning to shift toward the 2025 season, and the driver lineup is far from set.
There are five cars expected to run full-time in 2025 that do not yet have confirmed drivers. Here's a look at each of them.
Rick Ware Racing (two cars)
Rick Ware Racing have not yet confirmed drivers for the No. 15 Ford or the No. 51 Ford. Justin Haley had been slated to continue driving the No. 51 Ford until a late-season driver swap saw him switch places with Corey LaJoie at Spire Motorsports.
There has been no confirmation that LaJoie will remain with Rick Ware Racing next year, though keeping him around full-time would make sense as they pursue stability. The No. 15 Ford was shared by three drivers, Kaz Grala, Cody Ware, and Riley Herbst, throughout the 2024 season.
RFK Racing (one car)
RFK Racing have indicated that they will expand to three cars, but not without a third charter. Considering the fact that all four Stewart-Haas Racing charters appear to be accounted for already, perhaps their technical alliance with Rick Ware Racing could ultimately result in an expansion to three cars. In that case, Rick Ware Racing may really only have one open seat.
Ryan Preece is viewed as the favorite to pilot a third RFK Racing Ford alongside team co-owner Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher in 2025.
23XI Racing (one car)
23XI Racing have agreed to expand to three cars by acquiring one of Stewart-Haas Racing's charters, though how the ongoing legal situation with NASCAR, stemming from the team's refusal to sign the new charter agreement, plays out remains to be seen.
We're going to assume that things do indeed get ironed out, one way or another, and they run three cars next year, with or without charters. Riley Herbst has long been viewed as the favorite to join Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.
Front Row Motorsports (one car)
Front Row Motorsports are in the exact same situation as 23XI Racing. Assuming everything works out, they too plan to run three cars in 2025. Zane Smith is seen as the favorite to join Todd Gilliland and newcomer Noah Gragson following the acquisition of a third charter from Stewart-Haas Racing.
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin on Sunday, February 16 with the 67th annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, and there is still a lot to sort out before then. Fox is set to provide live coverage of the "Great American Race".