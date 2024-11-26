NASCAR champion linked to return to former team in 2025
By Asher Fair
There is still uncertainty about the futures of 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports amid ongoing litigation surrounding the teams' decisions not to sign the new NASCAR charter agreement for 2025 and beyond.
Both teams acquired a charter from Stewart-Haas Racing, which shut down after the 2024 season, to expand from two to three cars, effectively meaning that only 30 of the 36 charters are accounted for among teams that actually signed the agreement.
Regardless of whether they enter the 2025 season as chartered teams or non-chartered teams, all signs continue to point toward both teams running three cars next year. In fact, 23XI Racing recently confirmed their move, announcing that Riley Herbst is set drive the No. 35 Toyota next year, joining Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick on their roster.
Front Row Motorsports have yet to confirm a third driver.
Michael McDowell agreed to leave the team and replace Zane Smith at Spire Motorsports behind the wheel of the No. 71 Chevrolet.
While Todd Gilliland is set to move from the No. 38 Ford to the No. 34 Ford to replace his former teammate, it is former Stewart-Haas Racing driver Noah Gragson who is effectively set to replace McDowell. His car number is yet to be determined, though it will presumably be either No. 36 or No 38.
It remains highly likely that Smith will be the driver to whom Bob Jenkins' team turns to occupy the third seat. Smith was actually once under contract with the team through the 2026 season before they allowed him to pursue other opportunities after the 2023 Truck Series season. He won the 2022 Truck Series championship with the team.
Smith found success with Spire Motorsports from the middle of his rookie season onwards, placing as high as second at Nashville Superspeedway and ultimately moving up five spots in the point standings from last (34th) among full-time drivers, where he spent much of the season.
But Spire Motorsports opted to move forward with McDowell, Carson Hocevar, and Justin Haley, who returned to the team from Rick Ware Racing when he was called upon to replace Corey LaJoie before the end of the year.
Daytona International Speedway is scheduled to host the 67th annual Daytona 500 to open up the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, February 16. Fox is set to provide live coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.