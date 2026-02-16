NASCAR changes Daytona 500 results shortly after the race ends

In the initial Daytona 500 results, Spire Motorsports' Carson Hocevar, who was involved in a last-lap wreck that knocked him out of the race lead, was scored in 19th place, just behind Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger in 18th.

However, upon further review, it was determined that the driver of the No. 77 Chevrolet should have been scored in 18th, ahead of the driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet in 19th. Hocevar and Allmendinger were swapped on the official scoresheet.

Allmendinger remained in 22nd place in the point standings with 18 points instead of 19, as Rick Ware Racing's Cody Ware, who is 21st, scored 20.

Allmendinger did not score any points before the race's last stage, either in his America 250 Florida Duel qualifying race on Thursday night or in either one of the first two stages of the "Great American Race".

Carson Hocevar gets slight NASCAR standings boost

As for Hocevar, this post-race change bumped him up the order, and in a year when every point is set to matter a lot more than in years past due to the long-awaited offseason change to the postseason format, it could end up being significant.

With his second place finish in his Duel race, Hocevar scored nine points, and he added seven more with a fourth place in the Daytona 500's first stage. He scored 19 points with an 18th place finish in the race itself, instead of 18 with a 19th, and he actually scored a bonus point for recording the race's fastest lap.

Hocevar circled the four-turn, 2.5-mile (4.023-kilometer) high-banked Daytona Beach, Florida oval at a race-best 45.58 seconds (197.455 miles per hour) at one point. That bonus point is awarded each race as a part of NASCAR's Xfinity Fastest Lap program, which was started ahead of the 2025 season (but received a slight tweak ahead of the 2026 campaign).

That bonus brought him to 20 points for the race, and 36 total points for all of this week's Daytona action. So despite the fact that he only finished 18th in the main event, he is tied for ninth in the standings with Team Penske's Ryan Blaney, who actually finished worse (27th) but racked up 26 of a possible 30 total points via his Duel race and the Daytona 500's first two stages.

Hocevar finds himself 10 points ahead of teammate Michael McDowell, who is currently the 17th driver in the standings and the first driver below the provisional playoff cut line after one of the 26 races on the 2026 regular season schedule.

Full standings after the Daytona 500 can be found here.

The Autotrader 400 is set to be shown live on Fox from EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway) beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, February 22.