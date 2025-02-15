NASCAR changes Daytona results after the race ends

Henderson Motorsports' Parker Kligerman led the field to the checkered flag to win the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season-opening Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway, giving him his first victory in the series since 2022 and his first superspeedway win since 2017.

Post-race inspection, however, had other ideas.

Kligerman's No. 75 Chevrolet was found to be too low on both sides at the rear of the truck, resulting in a disqualification. As a result, Tricon Garage's Corey Heim was promoted from second to first place and officially declared the race winner.

Henderson Motorsports do plan to appeal the decision.

Officially, Kligerman was scored in 36th (last) place, denying him what would have been a fourth career Truck Series victory. He won at Talladega Superspeedway for Red Horse Racing in 2012 and then again at the same track for Henderson Motorsports in 2017. He also won for Henderson Motorsports at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in 2022.

The decision from NASCAR officials has playoff implications as well, as Kligerman is not a full-time driver. As a result, his win initially meant that none of the 10 playoff spots had been secured after race number one of the 18-race regular season.

However, Heim is a full-time competitor, so the win locks him into the playoffs as he aims to earn a third straight trip to the Championship 4 – and win his first championship. Rookie teammate Gio Ruggiero finished in second place to wrap up what was an impressive series debut.

The next race on the Truck Series schedule is also a superspeedway race. The Fr8 208 is scheduled to take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, February 22. It has yet to be confirmed if Kligerman will compete in this race. Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. Et.