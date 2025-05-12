NASCAR changes Kansas results, completely overhauls playoff picture

Front Row Motorsports' Layne Riggs tied his season-high result with a runner-up finish in the Heart of Health Care 200 at Kansas Speedway, but the No. 34 Ford was disqualified after the race.

The truck was found to have violated Section 14.4.9.A in the NASCAR Rule Book, which refers to the bed cover of the vehicle. As a result, Riggs was scored in 31st (last) in the first two stages and in the race itself, so he lost a total of 43 of his 49 points.

He scored six points with his 31st place finish, rather than 35 with a runner-up result, and he was stripped of his sixth place finish (and five points) in the first stage and his runner-up finish (and nine points) in the second stage.

Layne Riggs disqualification shifts NASCAR Truck Series playoff picture

The disqualification had a major impact on the Truck Series playoff picture. Four drivers are locked into the 10-driver postseason field with victories through the season's first nine races, and Riggs had been the second highest non-winner in points after the race at Kansas. He had been just two points behind CR7 Motorsports' Grant Enfinger for the top spot.

But after Riggs' disqualification, plus the subsequent promotions for the other drivers in the first two stages and the race, he plummeted down the provisional playoff picture. He is now only ninth of 10 drivers above the cut line, and he only finds himself 12 points above the cut line, rather than 56.

He fell behind ThorSport Racing teammates Ty Majeski and Jake Garcia, plus Niece Motorsports' Kaden Honeycutt.

ThorSport Racing's Ben Rhodes, who picked up an extra two points after Riggs was disqualified, is the final driver above the cut line, and he is just three points behind Riggs. Halmar Friesen Racing's Stewart Friesen, who picked up an extra point, is the top driver below the cut line.

Four other drivers find themselves within striking distance of the cutoff.

The Window World 250 is the next race on the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series schedule, and it is set to be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 from North Wilkesboro Speedway beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 17. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!