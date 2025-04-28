NASCAR changes Talladega Cup results after the race

Two drivers who initially finished Sunday afternoon's Jack Link's 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway inside the top five have been disqualified.
RFK Racing's Ryan Preece, who initially finished in a career-high second place behind race winner Austin Cindric of Team Penske, was disqualified for having three shims on the spoiler of his No. 60 Ford rather than two, while Team Penske's Joey Logano, who initially finished in fifth, was disqualified after his No. 22 Ford was found to be missing a spoiler bolt.
The reshaped top five now includes Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson in second place, his best ever result in a superspeedway race, and teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott in third and fifth, respectively. Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson finished in a season-high fourth.
Both Preece and Logano initially scored stage points, and they have now both been reclassified at the back of the pack in stage one and stage two as well, giving them both just one point for the weekend. As a result, their disqualifications have also affected the points tallies earned in the first two stages, not just the end of the race itself.
Here are the full updated results from a 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval that saw a total of 67 lead changes.
Updated NASCAR Cup Series results at Talladega
1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
9th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
15th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
17th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
18th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
19th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
20th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
21st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
23rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
24th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
25th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
26th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
29th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
30th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
32nd - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
33rd - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
34th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
35th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
36th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
37th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
38th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
39th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
The next race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Wurth 400 Presented by Liqui Moly, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET next Sunday, May 4.