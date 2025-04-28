NASCAR changes Talladega Cup results after the race

Two drivers who initially finished Sunday afternoon's Jack Link's 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway inside the top five have been disqualified.

RFK Racing's Ryan Preece, who initially finished in a career-high second place behind race winner Austin Cindric of Team Penske, was disqualified for having three shims on the spoiler of his No. 60 Ford rather than two, while Team Penske's Joey Logano, who initially finished in fifth, was disqualified after his No. 22 Ford was found to be missing a spoiler bolt.

The reshaped top five now includes Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson in second place, his best ever result in a superspeedway race, and teammates William Byron and Chase Elliott in third and fifth, respectively. Front Row Motorsports' Noah Gragson finished in a season-high fourth.

Both Preece and Logano initially scored stage points, and they have now both been reclassified at the back of the pack in stage one and stage two as well, giving them both just one point for the weekend. As a result, their disqualifications have also affected the points tallies earned in the first two stages, not just the end of the race itself.

Here are the full updated results from a 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama oval that saw a total of 67 lead changes.

Updated NASCAR Cup Series results at Talladega

1st - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

2nd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford

5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

9th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

10th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

11th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford

14th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

15th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

17th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

18th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

19th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

20th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

21st - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

22nd - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota

23rd - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

24th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

25th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

27th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

28th - Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

29th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

30th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

31st - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32nd - J.J. Yeley, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

33rd - B.J. McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

34th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

35th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

36th - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

37th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

38th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

39th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

The next race on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Wurth 400 Presented by Liqui Moly, which is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from Texas Motor Speedway starting at 3:30 p.m. ET next Sunday, May 4.