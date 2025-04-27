NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega updates, full race results

After the one and only off weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Sunday afternoon's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway is set to kick off a stretch of 28 consecutive weekends of racing which is not scheduled to conclude until the 2025 champion is crowned at Phoenix Raceway in early November.
Sunday's race, which is scheduled to be a 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama, is set to be the first of two race at NASCAR's longest oval this year.
In addition to race number 10 on the 26-race regular season calendar, Talladega is also scheduled to host race number eight on the 10-race playoff calendar, making it the host of the middle race of the pivotal semifinal round of 8.
Unlike most other playoff tracks, however, Talladega is considered a "wild card" track, given its status as a superspeedway. Races at these types of tracks tend to be wide open, so there is probably less to learn for teams and drivers with championship aspirations than there is to learn at other playoff tracks such as Darlington Raceway or Bristol Motor Speedway, which also recently hosted regular season events.
Still, an underdog could potentially lock himself into the playoffs with an upset win on Sunday, so this race is just as important, on paper, as every other one of the 25 regular season races.
Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith took the pole position with his qualifying run in the second round of Saturday's qualifying session, and Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch is set to start beside him on the front row. A full starting lineup can be found here.
Follow along for live updates, specifically stage results and race results.
NASCAR at Talladega: Stage 1 results
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
8th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
9th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR at Talladega: Stage 2 results
1st - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
10th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
NASCAR at Talladega: Full race results
