NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega updates, full race results

After the one and only off weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Sunday afternoon's Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway is set to kick off a stretch of 28 consecutive weekends of racing which is not scheduled to conclude until the 2025 champion is crowned at Phoenix Raceway in early November.

Sunday's race, which is scheduled to be a 188-lap race around the four-turn, 2.66-mile (4.281-kilometer) high-banked Lincoln, Alabama, is set to be the first of two race at NASCAR's longest oval this year.

In addition to race number 10 on the 26-race regular season calendar, Talladega is also scheduled to host race number eight on the 10-race playoff calendar, making it the host of the middle race of the pivotal semifinal round of 8.

Unlike most other playoff tracks, however, Talladega is considered a "wild card" track, given its status as a superspeedway. Races at these types of tracks tend to be wide open, so there is probably less to learn for teams and drivers with championship aspirations than there is to learn at other playoff tracks such as Darlington Raceway or Bristol Motor Speedway, which also recently hosted regular season events.

Still, an underdog could potentially lock himself into the playoffs with an upset win on Sunday, so this race is just as important, on paper, as every other one of the 25 regular season races.

Front Row Motorsports' Zane Smith took the pole position with his qualifying run in the second round of Saturday's qualifying session, and Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch is set to start beside him on the front row. A full starting lineup can be found here.

Follow along for live updates, specifically stage results and race results.

NASCAR at Talladega: Stage 1 results

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



4th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



8th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



9th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



10th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR at Talladega: Stage 2 results



1st - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

2nd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

3rd - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

7th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

9th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

10th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



NASCAR at Talladega: Full race results

