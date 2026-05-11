NASCAR changes Watkins Glen race results after post-race dispute

As far as motorsport timing and scoring go, I'd like to think NASCAR is a bit farther ahead than what we saw from Formula 1 in the 2013 movie Rush, which highlighted the initial confusion over the world championship-deciding results of the 1976 Japanese Grand Prix at Fuji.

Sometimes, however, we're not so sure.

Josh Bilicki, who is a full-time NASCAR national series driver for the first time since he ran the 2021 Cup Series season with Rick Ware Racing, is currently competing full-time in the O'Reilly Auto Parts Series for the first time since 2018 this year with SS-Green Light Racing, a team for which he had previously competed in select races over a number of years.

Bilicki was initially scored 25th in Saturday's 82-lap Mission 200 at the Glen around the eight-turn, 2.454-mile (3.949-kilometer) Watkins Glen International natural terrain road course, one lap off the lead lap.

However, he noted after NASCAR published the results that he was not actually a lap down.

Don’t think this is accurate….i wasn’t a lap down and finished P22 when 3 cars ran out on final lap. Odd — Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) May 10, 2026

NASCAR changes Watkins Glen race results

Here are the corrected race results from the OReilly race Saturday at Watkins Glen: https://t.co/SofcDvA6sX pic.twitter.com/RrrSy3lshK — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 10, 2026

Upon further review, it was determined that the driver of the No. 07 Chevrolet was indeed not a lap down, and he was then correctly scored in 22nd place, ahead of the three drivers he noted he should have been scored ahead of.

As a result, RSS Racing's Ryan Sieg, Viking Motorsports' Anthony Alfredo, and Jordan Anderson Racing's Jeb Burton were dropped to 23rd, 24th, and 25th place, respectively.

Bilicki is 25th in the point standings through 13 races, and he owns a top finish of 14th at Talladega Superspeedway, along with three other top 20 finishes. He is 164 points below the postseason cut line.

Sieg is 15th in points, 29 points below the cutoff, while Alfredo is 19th, 106 points back, and Burton is 17th, 98 points behind.

The BetRivers 200 is the next race on the 2026 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series schedule, and unlike the weekend's Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway, this race is indeed a points race. Tune in to the CW Network for live coverage from the Monster Mile beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 16! Begin a free trial of FuboTV and don't miss it.