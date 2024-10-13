NASCAR: Charlotte Roval race not being broadcast on USA Network
By Asher Fair
The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval is set to host the fifth and final non-oval race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday afternoon.
For the first time in Cup Series history, there are two road course races on this year's playoff schedule. The first took place in the round of 16 at Watkins Glen International, and this Sunday's 109-lap Bank of America Roval 400 around the 17-turn, 2.28-mile (3.669-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina track is set to wrap up the round of 12.
This race is the second of six straight races set to be shown on NBC to wrap up the four-round, 10-race postseason.
Charlotte Roval race on NBC, not USA Network
NBC's portion of this year's broadcast schedule features 20 races. Those 20 races were split between NBC itself and USA Network, the latter of which took over from NBC Sports Network as the NBCUniversal-owned alternate network during NBC's portion of the schedule after NBC Sports Network shut down in late 2021.
There were 10 races allotted to each channel. USA Network aired its 10th and final race of the season two weekends ago at Kansas Speedway. This past Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway was the first of six races in a row on NBC to wrap up the season after the playoffs opened up with four straight races on USA Network.
After this weekend, the 2024 season's remaining races are set to be contested at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.
When is the next race on USA Network?
Next year's broadcast schedule, which sees the introduction of Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports as a part of a new seven-year media rights deal, is still set to open up with Fox and conclude with NBC.
But NBC's portion has dropped from 20 races to 14, and instead of 10 races being shown on NBC and another 10 being shown on USA Network, just four are set to be shown on NBC. USA Network is still set to air 10.
NBC's portion of the 2025 schedule is set to start with the August race at Iowa Speedway, though it remains to be seen which races are on which channel.
Tune in to NBC at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, October 13 for the live broadcast of the Bank of America Roval 400 from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Kaulig Racing's A.J. Allmendinger is the reigning race winner.