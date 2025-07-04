NASCAR at Chicago: 6 lineup changes (other than Corey Heim) confirmed

The NASCAR Cup Series is set for its third non-oval race, and its one and only street course race, on the 2025 schedule this Sunday afternoon at the Chicago Street Course.

The Grant Park 165 is scheduled to be a 75-lap race around the 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) temporary street course in Chicago, Illinois, and this year marks its third consecutive year on the schedule.

There are 41 cars on the entry list, including five non-chartered (open) cars. With Cup Series fields capped at 40 cars, somebody will fail to qualify for the first time since there were 45 cars on the entry list for the season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

In total, seven changes have been made since last weekend's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The four open cars that competed at Atlanta were the No. 01 Rick Ware Racing Ford, which was driven by Corey LaJoie; the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford, which was driven by David Starr; the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, which was driven by B.J. McLeod; and the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet, which was driven by Connor Zilisch.

Neither the No. 01 Ford nor the No. 87 Chevrolet will be returning in Chicago. The No. 66 Ford and the No. 78 Chevrolet are both back, but with different drivers.

Josh Bilicki is set to attempt to qualify for his third start of the year, and first since the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford, while Katherine Legge is also set to attempt to qualify for her third start of the year, and first since the recent road course race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, behind the wheel of the No. 78 Chevrolet.

Three other cars have been added: the No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet, the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, and the No. 67 23XI Racing Toyota.

The No. 13 car, which has not been entered yet this year, is set to be driven by Will Brown. The No. 33 Chevrolet, which most recently appeared at Kansas Speedway in mid-May with Jesse Love behind the wheel, is set to be driven by Austin Hill for the second time this year.

And last but not least, 23XI Racing development driver Corey Heim, who impressively beat the team's three full-time drivers at Kansas, is set to drive the No. 67 car, which hasn't appeared since the race at Nashville Superspeedway last month.

TNT Sports is set to provide live coverage of the Grant Park 165 from the Chicago Street Course starting at 2:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, July 6.