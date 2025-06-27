NASCAR at Atlanta: 4 lineup changes (other than Connor Zilisch) confirmed

For just the third time in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the series is set to see a full 40-car field this Saturday night at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400.

There are exactly 40 cars on the entry list for this 260-lap race around the four-turn, 1.54-mile (2.478-kilometer) Hampton, Georgia oval, which is now officially known as EchoPark Speedway for sponsorship purposes.

In total, five changes have been made to the entry list from this past Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway up until now.

We'll start with the big one. Connor Zilisch is set to make his third career Cup Series start in Trackhouse Racing's No. 87 Chevrolet, which hasn't been entered since the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last month. Zilisch is considered the hottest young talent in NASCAR, and many believe that he could be competing full-time at the Cup level next year.

The other four changes aren't as notable, but given the fact that the repaved and reconfigured Atlanta races more like Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway, rather than a traditional mile-and-a-half oval, they are all significant, since it's really anyone's race when it comes to a drafting track.

NY Racing Team, the only non-chartered (open) team to field at car at Pocono, will not return at Atlanta. Brennan Poole made his first start of the year for the team at the Tricky Triangle.

Three NASCAR teams that did not run at Pocono, however, are set to run at Atlanta.

Corey LaJoie, who just spent five races with Amazon Prime Video as an analyst, is set to be back behind the wheel of the No. 01 Ford for Rick Ware Racing for the fourth time this year and for the first time since the April race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

David Starr is set to make his first start of the year behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford for Garage 66, which most recently competed in the race at Nashville Superspeedway with Chad Finchum behind the wheel. Starr hasn't competed since last year's April race at Martinsville Speedway. He had plans to compete at Iowa Speedway last June, but it didn't work out.

Then there is B.J. McLeod, who co-owns the Live Fast Motorsports team for which he has not driven since the late April race at Talladega. The team most recently entered the No. 78 Chevrolet at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, where Katherine Legge made her second career start.

Tune in to TNT Sports beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Saturday, June 28 for the live broadcast of the Quaker State 400 from Atlanta Motor Speedway. This race is the first of five straight in-season tournament races set to be shown live on TNT Sports.