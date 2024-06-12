NASCAR Cup Series team withdraws from Iowa race
By Asher Fair
MBM Motorsports had planned on making their fifth appearance of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season in this coming Sunday evening's Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, the first ever Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway.
David Starr had been slated to make his second start of the 2024 season in this 350-lap race around the four-turn, 0.875-mile (1.408-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford. He also competed for the team at Martinsville Speedway in April.
However, Carl Long's team have withdrawn from the race, meaning that only the 36 charter cars are on the entry list.
MBM Motorsports not competing at Iowa Speedway
MBM Motorsports' most recent Cup Series appearance came at Charlotte Motor Speedway last month, when Starr had been slated to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 until another commitment resulted in B.J. McLeod getting the ride.
The team also fielded the No. 66 Ford for Timmy Hill at Circuit of the Americas in March and in the All-Star Open exhibition race at North Wilkesboro Speedway last month.
As of now, MBM Motorsports have several other starts planned throughout the rest of the 2024 Cup Series season, though they have not confirmed drivers for any of them. Given their withdrawal from Sunday's race at Iowa Speedway, it remains to be seen just how often they compete.
They currently plan to field the No. 66 Ford next in the race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday, June 30. They are also set to return for the regular season races at the Chicago Street Course on Sunday, July 7; Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 21; and Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 24.
MBM Motorsports then plan to run the playoff races at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 21; Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 29; the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on Sunday, October 13; Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 20; and Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, November 10.
The rest of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to be shown live on either NBC or USA Network, with each network set to take 10 of the final 20 races of the year. Sunday's race at Iowa Speedway is set to be shown on USA Network beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.