NASCAR team returning for first ever Cup race at Iowa
By Asher Fair
UPDATE: MBM Motorsports have withdrawn and will not compete at Iowa Speedway.
MBM Motorsports had competed in the NASCAR Cup Series on some level each year from 2017, when they made their series debut, through 2022, but a return to the sport did not materialize in 2023.
However, the Carl Long-owned team pushed forward and maintained that their goal was to compete in select races throughout the 2024 season, and they have made four appearances thus far.
Timmy Hill, whose most recent Cup Series appearance had been a DNQ for the team ahead of the 2022 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway, competed behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford in the team's Cup Series return at Circuit of the Americas in March. Hill had not competed in a Cup Series race since 2021.
David Starr then ran the April race at Martinsville Speedway before Hill returned for the All-Star Open exhibition race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in May. Starr was slated to contest the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but due to another commitment, it was B.J. McLeod who drove the entry.
Now MBM Motorsports are slated to be back at Iowa Speedway for the first ever Cup Series race at the four-turn, 0.875-mile (1.408-kilometer) Newton, Iowa oval, and because the No. 66 Ford is the only non-charter car on the entry list, it is locked into the race.
Starr is set to pilot the car in Sunday night's 350-lap Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol.
MBM Motorsports' Cup Series schedule is set to pick up throughout the second half of the season. They are also set to field the No. 66 Ford in the upcoming regular season races at Nashville Superspeedway (Sunday, June 30), the Chicago Street Course (Sunday, July 7), Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Sunday, July 21), and Daytona International Speedway (Saturday, August 24).
In the playoffs, they plan to field the entry in the races at Bristol Motor Speedway (Saturday, September 21), Kansas Speedway (Sunday, September 29), the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Sunday, October 13), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, October 20), and Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, November 10).
Beyond this weekend, they have not yet confirmed drivers for any of these races, though it is believed that Hill and Starr will be key players when it comes to their driver lineup throughout the rest of the year.
Though Sunday night's Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol is the first race since the broadcast switch from Fox to NBC, it is not set to be shown on NBC. It is set to be broadcast live from Iowa Speedway on the NBCUniversal-owned USA Network beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, June 16.