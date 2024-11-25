NASCAR: Chicago street race not being broadcast on NBC in 2025
By Asher Fair
NASCAR added its first ever Cup Series street race in Chicago in 2023, and in both 2023 and 2024, that early July race was one of the most watched races on the calendar.
In both seasons, the race was broadcast live on NBC, with the mid-season switch from Fox's portion of the schedule to NBC's having occurred just a few weeks prior.
But in 2025, a new seven-year media rights deal is set to go into effect, and Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are set to join Fox and NBC on the schedule.
Fox is still set to lead off the season, but with 14 races (12 points race) instead of 18 (16), still split between Fox and Fox Sports 1. NBC is still set to conclude the season, but with 14 races instead of 20, still split between NBC and USA Network.
Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports are each set to be responsible for five races between Fox's portion and NBC's portion of the calendar.
With NBC's portion now set to start in early August instead of mid-June, the Chicago Street Race is no longer on NBC.
This race around the 12-turn, 2.2-mile (3.541-kilometer) Chicago Street Course temporary street course in Chicago, Illinois is probably the biggest loss for NBC, just like the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is the biggest loss for Fox. The Coke 600 is set to lead off Amazon Prime Video's first five-race stint as a broadcast partner in late May.
Scheduled for Sunday, July 6, the Chicago Street Race is set to be the second of five races during TNT Sports' portion of the 2025 broadcast calendar. The first is scheduled to take place one week prior at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Beginning in 2025, the Cup Series is set to run a new in-season tournament starting with the race at Atlanta. That tournament is set to consist of five races, and those five races are the five races set to be shown on TNT Sports before NBC takes over for the remainder of the season.
TNT Sports' portion of the schedule also includes the races at Sonoma Raceway, Dover Motor Speedway, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.