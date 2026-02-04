NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray: Full race results and standings

After snow prevented any of Saturday's and Sunday's scheduled on-track action, plus any of Monday's rescheduled on-track action, from taking place, Bowman Gray Stadium is finally set to host the Cook Out Clash on Wednesday evening.
Though the four 25-lap heat races around the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval were canceled completely, NASCAR shifted everything else on the schedule over to Wednesday.
Practice and qualifying took place earlier today, and the top 20 drivers from qualifying locked themselves into the 200-lap main event. The other 18 drivers on the entry list were relegated to the Last Chance Qualifier, from which the top two are set to advance to the Clash after 75 laps.
Full qualifying results can be found here.
The 23rd and final spot in the Clash is set to go to the driver who finished highest in the 2025 point standings, among those not already locked in.
Follow along with our Cook Out Clash updates as the evening progresses at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Last Chance Qualifier results
1st - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
2nd - Corey LaJoie, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
4th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
5th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
7th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
10th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
11th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
13th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
14th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
15th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
16th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
17th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
18th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
Locked in via qualifying
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
17th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
19th - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20th - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Points provisional
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cook Out Clash results
Lap 100 halftime break
1st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
14th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
15th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
16th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
17th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
18th - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
19th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
20th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
21st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
