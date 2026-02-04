NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray: Full race results and standings

After snow prevented any of Saturday's and Sunday's scheduled on-track action, plus any of Monday's rescheduled on-track action, from taking place, Bowman Gray Stadium is finally set to host the Cook Out Clash on Wednesday evening.

Though the four 25-lap heat races around the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval were canceled completely, NASCAR shifted everything else on the schedule over to Wednesday.

Practice and qualifying took place earlier today, and the top 20 drivers from qualifying locked themselves into the 200-lap main event. The other 18 drivers on the entry list were relegated to the Last Chance Qualifier, from which the top two are set to advance to the Clash after 75 laps.

Full qualifying results can be found here.

The 23rd and final spot in the Clash is set to go to the driver who finished highest in the 2025 point standings, among those not already locked in.

Follow along with our Cook Out Clash updates as the evening progresses at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Last Chance Qualifier results

1st - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



2nd - Corey LaJoie, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



3rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



4th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



5th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



6th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



7th - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



9th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



10th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



11th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



12th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet



13th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



14th - Burt Myers, No. 50 Team AmeriVet Chevrolet



15th - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet



16th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



17th - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



18th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Locked in via qualifying

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



10th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



11th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



12th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



16th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



17th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



18th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



19th - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



20th - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Points provisional

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cook Out Clash results

Lap 100 halftime break

1st - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

5th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

8th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

9th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

10th - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

14th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

15th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

16th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

17th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

18th - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

19th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

20th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

21st - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22nd - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23rd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

