NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full starting lineup at Bowman Gray Stadium

Due to the postponement of what was supposed to be a two-day event over the weekend to Monday and Monday alone – and then to Wednesday and Wednesday alone – due to snow, there are no heat races on the schedule at Bowman Gray Stadium to determine the starting lineup for the Cook Out Clash.

Drivers have been split up into three groups, and the combined results of those three groups are set to determine which 20 drivers qualify for the 200-lap main event around the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval without needed to resort to the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier. Each group was technically split up into two subgroups.

The top two drivers from the Last Chance Qualifier are set to advance to the Clash itself, as is the highest driver from the 2025 point standings who is not among the 22 drivers to have already qualified.

Follow along with our Cook Out Clash qualifying updates from the Madhouse.

Bowman Gray NASCAR Clash starting lineup

1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

11th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

17th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford

19th - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

20th - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

21st - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

22nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

23rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Last Chance Qualifier beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET, followed by the Cook Out Clash itself starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. Start a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action from Bowman Gray Stadium!