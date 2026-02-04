NASCAR Cup Series qualifying: Full starting lineup at Bowman Gray Stadium

Due to the postponement of what was supposed to be a two-day event over the weekend to Monday and Monday alone – and then to Wednesday and Wednesday alone – due to snow, there are no heat races on the schedule at Bowman Gray Stadium to determine the starting lineup for the Cook Out Clash.
Drivers have been split up into three groups, and the combined results of those three groups are set to determine which 20 drivers qualify for the 200-lap main event around the four-turn, 0.25-mile (0.402-kilometer) Winston-Salem, North Carolina oval without needed to resort to the 75-lap Last Chance Qualifier. Each group was technically split up into two subgroups.
The top two drivers from the Last Chance Qualifier are set to advance to the Clash itself, as is the highest driver from the 2025 point standings who is not among the 22 drivers to have already qualified.
Follow along with our Cook Out Clash qualifying updates from the Madhouse.
Bowman Gray NASCAR Clash starting lineup
1st - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2nd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
11th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
14th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
15th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
16th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
17th - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
19th - Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
20th - Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
21st - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22nd - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
23rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Fox is set to provide live coverage of the Last Chance Qualifier beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET, followed by the Cook Out Clash itself starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.