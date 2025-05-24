NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 driver lineup sees 5 total changes

For the first time since the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening Daytona 500 at Daytona Interntaional Speedway, the field is set to be full for this Sunday night's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

A total of 40 drivers are set to compete in this 400-lap race around the four-turn, 1.5-mile (2.414-kilometer) Concord, North Carolina, though unlike at Daytona, nobody will fail to qualify for the race; there were 45 drivers on the entry list for the "Great American Race".

There have been a number of driver lineup changes made to the entry list since this past weekend's exhibition All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

First, let's have a look at the full entry list.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 entry list

1 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



3 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



4 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



5 - Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



6 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



7 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



8 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



9 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



11 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



12 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



13 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



14 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



15 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



16 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



17 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



18 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



19 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



21 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



22 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



23 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



24 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



25 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



26 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



27 - Derek Kraus, No. 44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet



28 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



29 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



30 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



31 - Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



32 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



33 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



34 - Josh Bilicki, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



35 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



36 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



37 - Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



38 - Connor Zilisch, No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



39 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



40 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

At North Wilkesboro, there were two non-chartered (open) cars on the entry list; at Charlotte, there are four.

Cody Ware has been moved back to the No. 51 Ford after Harrison Burton drove it at North Wilkesboro. Ware was moved to the No. 15 Ford, but that open car is not on the entry list this weekend. Ware has driven the No. 51 Ford in all points races so far this season.

The other open car that ran at North Wilkesboro was the No. 66 Garage 66 Ford. But unlike at North Wilkesboro, Chad Finchum will not drive it. Josh Bilicki is set to drive it at Charlotte.

Two other open cars have been added to the entry list this weekend: the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota and the No. 87 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. Jimmie Johnson is set to drive the No. 84 Toyota, while Connor Zilisch is set to drive the No. 87 Chevrolet.

Amazon Prime Video is set to provide live coverage of the Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte Motor Speedway starting at 6:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 25, kicking off their first five-race slate of the new seven-year, $7.7 billion media rights deal NASCAR agreed to before the 2025 season.