NASCAR qualifying: Full starting lineup at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR is set for its second and final exhibition race of the 2025 Cup Series season: the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
The four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval has hosted the All-Star Race since 2023. This year's race is scheduled to be a 250-lap race, and 20 drivers are already locked in.
The starting lineup is set to be determined by two 60-lap heat races, for which the starting lineups are set to be determined by Friday night's qualifying session. The qualifying order was determined by the reverse order of the point standings, rather than the usual two-variable qualifying metric used for each points race.
This session is a single-car session which is set to feature three-lap qualifying attempts, with a mandatory four-tire pit stop on the second lap.
Additionally, the starting lineup for the 18-car All-Star Open is set to be determined the same way. This 100-lap race is set to send its top two drivers to the main event, and the 23rd and final driver in the All-Star Race field is set to be determined by a Fan Vote.
NASCAR qualifying results at North Wilkesboro
All-Star Open
1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford
4th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
5th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford
6th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
7th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
8th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
11th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford
13th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota
15th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
16th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
18th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford
All-Star Race
1st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
7th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
11th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
12th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
13th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
14th - Harrison Burton, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
15th - Justin Allgaier, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
16th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
18th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
19th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
20th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Heat race starting lineups
Heat one
1st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford
2nd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3rd - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
5th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
6th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
7th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
8th - Justin Allgaier, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
10th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
Heat two
1st - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2nd - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3rd - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
4th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
5th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
7th - Harrison Burton, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
8th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford
9th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
10th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
