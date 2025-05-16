NASCAR qualifying: Full starting lineup at North Wilkesboro

NASCAR is set for its second and final exhibition race of the 2025 Cup Series season: the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

The four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval has hosted the All-Star Race since 2023. This year's race is scheduled to be a 250-lap race, and 20 drivers are already locked in.

The starting lineup is set to be determined by two 60-lap heat races, for which the starting lineups are set to be determined by Friday night's qualifying session. The qualifying order was determined by the reverse order of the point standings, rather than the usual two-variable qualifying metric used for each points race.

This session is a single-car session which is set to feature three-lap qualifying attempts, with a mandatory four-tire pit stop on the second lap.

Additionally, the starting lineup for the 18-car All-Star Open is set to be determined the same way. This 100-lap race is set to send its top two drivers to the main event, and the 23rd and final driver in the All-Star Race field is set to be determined by a Fan Vote.

NASCAR qualifying results at North Wilkesboro

All-Star Open

1st - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



2nd - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



3rd - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



4th - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



5th - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



6th - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota



7th - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



8th - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



9th - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



10th - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



11th - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



12th - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



13th - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



14th - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



15th - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford



16th - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



17th - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



18th - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford

All-Star Race

1st - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

2nd - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3rd - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4th - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

5th - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

6th - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

7th - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

8th - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9th - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

10th - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

11th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

13th - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

14th - Harrison Burton, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

15th - Justin Allgaier, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

16th - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

17th - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

18th - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

19th - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

20th - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

All-Star Open starting lineup

Heat race starting lineups

Heat one

Fox Sports 1 is set to provide live coverage of the All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro Speedway beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 18, and it is set to provide live coverage of the All-Star Race itself beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.