Full qualifying order revealed for the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race

For the second and final time in 2025, the NASCAR Cup Series is set for an exhibition race weekend, and the qualifying format for the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway is unlike the qualifying format for a typical points race.

The qualifying format is the same for both the 100-lap All-Star Open around the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval as well as the 250-lap All-Star Race itself.

The 18 drivers set to compete in the Open are set to qualify first, and in reverse order of the point standings. The 20 drivers locked into the All-Star Race are set to qualify after them, also in reverse order of the point standings.

In both qualifying sessions, each driver is set to make a three-lap qualifying effort, with a mandatory four-tire pit stop on the second lap.

For the All-Star Open, the speeds set the full starting lineup. For the All-Star Race, the speeds set the starting lineups for the two 60-lap All-Star Race heat races, and the results of those two races set the starting lineup for the main event.

Of note: Justin Allgaier is set to qualify the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet for Kyle Larson. He is ineligible to advance beyond the single-car qualifying session. With Larson set to remain at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for Indy 500 practice and qualifying on Friday and Saturday, he is set to start Sunday night's All-Star Race from the rear.

Larson has committed to missing Sunday's Firestone Fast Six at Indy, should he advance that far, to ensure that he is at the All-Star Race.

The top two finishers in the All-Star Open, as well as the driver who gets the most votes (among those not already locked in who still have raceable cars) in the Fan Vote, are set to join the All-Star Race field, meaning that there are 23 drivers set to compete in the main event.

Here is the full qualifying order for the All-Star Open.

NASCAR All-Star Open: Full qualifying order

1 - Chad Finchum, No. 66 Garage 66 Ford



2 - Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford



3 - Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



4 - Cole Custer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Ford



5 - Riley Herbst, No. 35 23XI Racing Toyota



6 - Noah Gragson, No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford



7 - Ty Dillon, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



8 - Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



9 - Justin Haley, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



10 - Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



11 - A.J. Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet



12 - Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford



13 - Zane Smith, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford



14 - Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



15 - Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet



16 - John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota



17 - Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford



18 - Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

And here is the full qualifying order for the main event.

NASCAR All-Star Race: Full qualifying order

1 - Harrison Burton, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford



2 - Justin Allgaier, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



3 - Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford



4 - Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



5 - Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



6 - Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet



7 - Josh Berry, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford



8 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet



9 - Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford



10 - Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



11 - Chris Buescher, No. 17 RFK Racing Ford



12 - Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



13 - Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford



14 - Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



15 - Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



16 - Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota



17 - Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford



18 - Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



19 - Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



20 - William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

The All-Star Open is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from North Wilkesboro Speedway starting at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 18, and the All-Star Race is set to be shown live on the same channel starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.