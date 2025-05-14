Kyle Larson replacement confirmed, and it's not Kevin Harvick

Kyle Larson is once again set to attempt the Memorial Day Double, and that means that he will not be able to be at North Wilkesboro Speedway this Friday and Saturday.

Larson is set to remain at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this Friday for the Fast Friday practice session, and he is set to remain there on Saturday for Indy 500 qualifying.

Although he has made it his priority to be at North Wilkesboro by Sunday night for the All-Star Race, effectively meaning that he has conceded that he will not take part in the Firestone Fast Six for the Indy 500 pole position if he should advance that far, his absence leading up to the main event means that he will need a replacement driver.

Last year, Kevin Harvick came out of retirement and replaced Larson behind the wheel of the No. 5 Chevrolet. He practiced and qualified the car, though he was ineligible to run the heat races. Larson needed to start the race from the rear of the field anyway, since it was technically considered a driver change.

Kyle Larson replacement confirmed for North Wilkesboro

Larson tried to get Carl Edwards to come out of retirement to do the same this year, but Edwards turned down the opportunity.

Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon noted that it would probably be a JR Motorsports Xfinity Series driver replacing Larson this year, and that has now been confirmed.

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Justin Allgaier is set to practice and qualify the No. 5 car at the four-turn, 0.625-mile (1.006-kilometer) North Wilkesboro, North Carolina oval this weekend.

Allgaier replaced Larson for last year's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway after Larson opted to remain at Indy and compete in the rain-delayed Indy 500.

This year, Larson has made the Coca-Cola 600 his priority, given the changes NASCAR has made to the playoff waiver system since last year's fiasco, when Larson didn't get to Charlotte until the race had already been stopped due to rain itself.

Tony Kanaan is Larson's backup driver for the Indy 500.

The All-Star Race is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 from North Wilkesboro Speedway beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET this Sunday, May 18. Begin a free trial of FuboTV now and don't miss any of the action!